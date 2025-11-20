Global Immigration Partners Announces Expanded EB-5 Legal Services to Support High-Net-Worth Investors

EB5 proof of funds Global Immigration Partners EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center

Global Immigration Partners LLP, a leading U.S. immigration law firm, today announced the expansion of its EB-5 legal services

Global investors want clarity, predictability, and absolute confidence when pursuing the EB-5 visa” — Alexander Jovy

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners LLP, a leading U.S. immigration law firm specialising in investment-based immigration, today announced the expansion of its EB-5 legal services to meet growing global demand for expert guidance through the EB‑5 Immigrant Investor Program.

Global Immigration Partners (https://globalimmigration.com/) has established a strong reputation for excellence in EB-5 visas, investment immigration strategy, and source-of-funds compliance. With investor demand surging after the enactment of the EB‑5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, the firm has enhanced its capacity to support both Direct EB-5 and Regional Centre EB-5 pathways.

Comprehensive EB-5 Legal Representation

The firm’s dedicated attorneys deliver full-spectrum EB-5 services, including:

Strategic planning for investor immigration and residency through EB-5

Source-of-funds documentation and compliance reviews

Preparation and filing of I-526(E) petitions, I-485 adjustment of status forms, DS-260 consular processing, and I-829 removal of conditions petitions

Support for simultaneous filings and fast-track processing where eligible

Advisory services for project developers, regional centres, and investment vehicles participating in the EB-5 program

“As global interest continues to grow among high-net-worth individuals seeking residency and long-term opportunity, the EB-5 route remains a premier immigration solution,” said Alexander Jovy, co-managing partner at Global Immigration Partners. “Our goal is to provide transparent, efficient, and fully compliant EB-5 services so our clients can proceed with confidence.”

Commitment to Transparency and Compliance

Global Immigration Partners emphasises adherence to the highest standards of regulatory compliance across the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requirements, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidelines, and the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act. The firm maintains rigorous internal review procedures to ensure every petition is prepared with precision and aligned with the most recent regulatory updates.

Why Investors Choose Global Immigration Partners

Decades of specialised experience in EB-5 and investment immigration law

Multilingual legal team serving clients across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Latin America, and beyond

Demonstrated expertise in complex source-of-funds analysis and structuring

Bespoke guidance through each stage of the EB-5 process, from investment to permanent residency

Proven track record managing hundreds of EB-5 petitions for global investors

About Global Immigration Partners LLP

Global Immigration Partners is an immigration law firm with head offices in Washington, DC and London, dedicated to business, investment, and employment-based immigration. The firm serves investors, entrepreneurs, and multinational companies worldwide, delivering strategic immigration solutions tailored to complex transactions and high-net-worth clients.

Media Contact

Global Immigration Partners LLP

Website: https://globalimmigration.com/

Email: info@globalimmigration.com

Phone: +1 (202) 652-7855 (Washington, DC) / +44 (0) 20 7138 0900 (London, UK)

