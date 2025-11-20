Global Immigration Partners Announces Expanded EB-5 Legal Services to Support High-Net-Worth Investors
WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners LLP, a leading U.S. immigration law firm specialising in investment-based immigration, today announced the expansion of its EB-5 legal services to meet growing global demand for expert guidance through the EB‑5 Immigrant Investor Program.
Global Immigration Partners (https://globalimmigration.com/) has established a strong reputation for excellence in EB-5 visas, investment immigration strategy, and source-of-funds compliance. With investor demand surging after the enactment of the EB‑5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, the firm has enhanced its capacity to support both Direct EB-5 and Regional Centre EB-5 pathways.
Comprehensive EB-5 Legal Representation
The firm’s dedicated attorneys deliver full-spectrum EB-5 services, including:
Strategic planning for investor immigration and residency through EB-5
Source-of-funds documentation and compliance reviews
Preparation and filing of I-526(E) petitions, I-485 adjustment of status forms, DS-260 consular processing, and I-829 removal of conditions petitions
Support for simultaneous filings and fast-track processing where eligible
Advisory services for project developers, regional centres, and investment vehicles participating in the EB-5 program
“As global interest continues to grow among high-net-worth individuals seeking residency and long-term opportunity, the EB-5 route remains a premier immigration solution,” said Alexander Jovy, co-managing partner at Global Immigration Partners. “Our goal is to provide transparent, efficient, and fully compliant EB-5 services so our clients can proceed with confidence.”
Commitment to Transparency and Compliance
Global Immigration Partners emphasises adherence to the highest standards of regulatory compliance across the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requirements, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidelines, and the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act. The firm maintains rigorous internal review procedures to ensure every petition is prepared with precision and aligned with the most recent regulatory updates.
Why Investors Choose Global Immigration Partners
Decades of specialised experience in EB-5 and investment immigration law
Multilingual legal team serving clients across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Latin America, and beyond
Demonstrated expertise in complex source-of-funds analysis and structuring
Bespoke guidance through each stage of the EB-5 process, from investment to permanent residency
Proven track record managing hundreds of EB-5 petitions for global investors
About Global Immigration Partners LLP
Global Immigration Partners is an immigration law firm with head offices in Washington, DC and London, dedicated to business, investment, and employment-based immigration. The firm serves investors, entrepreneurs, and multinational companies worldwide, delivering strategic immigration solutions tailored to complex transactions and high-net-worth clients.
Media Contact
Global Immigration Partners LLP
Website: https://globalimmigration.com/
Email: info@globalimmigration.com
Phone: +1 (202) 652-7855 (Washington, DC) / +44 (0) 20 7138 0900 (London, UK)
alexander jovy
Global Immigration Partners PLLC
+1 267-507-6078
email us here
