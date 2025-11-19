EB5 proof of funds Global Immigration Partners EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners Announces Fast-Track EB-5 Strategies for Investors Seeking U.S. Green Cards

Global Immigration Partners PLLC, a U.S. and global immigration law firm headquartered at 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 1025, Washington, DC 20006, today announced a focused set of fast-track strategies for EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program filings, aimed at helping qualified investors file EB-5 petitions quickly and pursue approval as efficiently as possible.

Global Immigration Partners is recognized for its work on EB-5 visas, E-2 visas, L-1 visas, and U.S. green card solutions for investors and families worldwide. The firm’s dedicated EB-5 team supports investors from the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America through every stage of the EB-5 process — from due diligence and investment selection to petition filing and adjustment of status.

Fastest Practical Routes to Get an EB-5 Application Filed

Global Immigration Partners highlights several practical strategies that can significantly shorten the overall EB-5 timeline from initial consultation to filing, and can reduce avoidable delays during adjudication:

1. Choosing EB-5 Projects with Filed or Approved I-956F (Exemplar)

One of the quickest ways to move an EB-5 application forward is to select a Regional Center project with a filed or approved Form I-956F (Exemplar). When the project structure and job creation methodology have already been reviewed, USCIS can focus on the investor-specific elements, which may lead to a smoother adjudication process.

2. Using Set-Aside Visa Categories to Avoid Backlogs

Under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, investors can benefit from set-aside visa categories (Rural, High-Unemployment, and Infrastructure). For nationals from countries that experience visa retrogression, these set-asides may offer:

Faster visa availability

Reduced risk of long priority date backlogs

A more predictable path from EB-5 petition to immigrant visa or adjustment of status

Global Immigration Partners advises investors to integrate set-aside strategy into their initial EB-5 planning.

3. “USCIS-Ready” Source-of-Funds and Documentation Packages

The most common delays in EB-5 adjudication come from Requests for Evidence (RFEs) and Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs). To reduce that risk, the firm prepares “USCIS-ready” EB-5 filings that include:

Detailed lawful source-of-funds reports

Multi-jurisdictional fund tracing (bank accounts, securities, real estate, business proceeds)

Supporting contracts, tax returns, share purchase agreements, loan documents, and currency transfer records

Internal pre-filing audits for EB-5 statutory and regulatory compliance

This approach is designed to minimize questions at the adjudication stage and speed up EB-5 decision-making where possible.

4. Concurrent Filing for Investors Already in the United States

For investors lawfully present in the U.S. in another status (for example, E-2, L-1, F-1, H-1B), concurrent filing of Form I-526E (EB-5 petition) and Form I-485 (Adjustment of Status) can unlock earlier benefits, including:

Employment Authorization Document (EAD)

Advance Parole for international travel

The ability to remain in the U.S. while the EB-5 petition is pending

Global Immigration Partners’ attorneys advise on whether concurrent filing is available and strategically appropriate in each case.

5. Internal “Premium” Workflows for Faster Petition Preparation

Although USCIS premium processing for EB-5 is limited and evolving, Global Immigration Partners uses internal premium-style workflows to shorten the time between client onboarding and petition filing, including:

Rapid EB-5 project due diligence coordination

Front-loaded source-of-funds strategy calls

Parallel collection of corporate, banking, and personal documents

Tight, calendar-driven internal drafting and review processes

These methods are aimed at filing strong EB-5 cases quickly, without sacrificing compliance or evidentiary depth.

Commitment to Speed, Compliance, and Investor Protection

“EB-5 investors are not just buying into a project; they are investing in their family’s long-term future in the United States,” said Alexander Jovy, co-managing partner at Global Immigration Partners PLLC. “Our role is to help them move as fast as the law allows, while maintaining the level of documentation and compliance that EB-5 requires.”

The firm regularly advises high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and family offices on:

EB-5 Regional Center projects and direct EB-5 options

EB-5 for UK nationals and investors from Europe, the Middle East, India, China, and Latin America

EB-5 adjustment of status issues and consular processing

Post-approval planning, including removal of conditions and long-term immigration strategy

About Global Immigration Partners PLLC

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is a specialized U.S. and global immigration law firm with its head office in Washington, DC, directly opposite the White House, and offices across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.

The firm focuses on:

EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visas

E-2 Treaty Investor Visas

L-1 Intracompany Transfer Visas

Employment-based green cards

Family-based immigration and citizenship matters

Through its global footprint and local presence in cities including London, Rome, Mumbai, Ho Chi Minh City, Sydney, Dubai, Beijing, Mexico City, Berlin, Toronto, and others, Global Immigration Partners provides cross-border, business-focused immigration solutions to clients worldwide.

