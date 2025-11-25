From Crisis to Courage: Soroka Medical Center Unites the World for Healing

Rabbi Marc Schneier, Recipient of the AFS Humanitarian Award His Excellency Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa Dr. Ira Savetsky, recipient of the AFS Healthcare Champion Medal of Honor, with Alex Swieca, Sophie Lasry, Lizzy Savetsky, Tovah Feldshuh, Rachel Heisler Sheinfeld, and Dr. Itay Wiser. Limor Garfinkle, Lizzy Savetsky & Dr. Ira Savetsky “Heroes of Truth” Project Henri Boll, Rahel Shamailova, Samantha Franklin, Caroline Freidfertig, Dvora Fields, Carlos M. Gutierrez, Professor Shlomi Codish, Rachel Heisler Sheinfeld, Ruth Steinberg, Mindy Gale, Therese Rosenblatt, PhD, David Faramarz Kimiabakhsh, Roselyne Freeman & Noa Hazan

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 17th, over 400 guests gathered in the Grand Ballroom of the NYC Plaza Hotel for the American Friends of Soroka Medical Center’s Hope, Healing & Heroism Gala, in unity with Soroka Medical Center’s lifesaving mission and to support its recovery from the devastating missile strike at the heart of its campus. The evening defined what Soroka represents today: the frontline of medical care in Israel’s south, the anchor for the resurgence of the Negev, a living symbol of peaceful coexistence, and a model of resilience during a profoundly challenging period.The evening’s program wove together voices of leadership, courage, and compassion. Tovah Feldshuh, our eloquent Master of Ceremonies, guided the night with grace, humor, and heart. She connected the audience to Soroka’s extraordinary story and the evening's mission to support medical and psychological rehabilitation and the recovery and rebirth of Soroka Medical Center.Rabbi Marc Schneier, President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding and founding senior rabbi of The Hampton Synagogue, received the Humanitarian Award, honoring his decades of leadership in Jewish unity and interfaith outreach. Reflecting on the evening, Rabbi Schneier said, “I am proud and humbled to be honored by American Friends of Soroka Medical Center, which represents healing, courage, and the unbreakable spirit of the Israeli people. Even after being struck by an Iranian missile, Soroka continues to rise stronger than before, saving lives and uniting communities across the Negev.”Rabbi Schneier expressed deep appreciation for His Excellency Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa, the Ambassador of Bahrain, who traveled from Washington to present the award, noting: “Bahrain has long been a beacon of interreligious, intercultural, and interethnic understanding within the greater Muslim world, and in that same spirit Soroka is the Bahrain of medical centers. Its commitment to coexistence is not passive, but active, reflected every day in the way it treats all people of every ethnicity and faith who walk through its doors.”Dr. Ira Savetsky received the Healthcare Champion Medal of Honor, recognizing his exceptional work in reconstruction following trauma, his leadership in restoring dignity to victims of violence, and his unwavering commitment to advancing world-class medical care for all during an unprecedented time. His partnership with Soroka is rooted in action, expertise, and a deep understanding of the hospital’s immediate and long-term needs. His work represents not only medical excellence but also a clear expression of solidarity with those most vulnerable.Professor Shlomi Codish, Director General of Soroka Medical Center, brought the audience squarely into the reality of Soroka’s day-to-day challenges and the courage required to meet them. He spoke candidly about the aftermath of the missile strike, the strain on staff, and the hospital’s determination to continue operating at the highest level despite unprecedented disruption.“A missile may have struck our buildings, but it did not deter our mission. Every single day, Soroka chooses courage over fear. We are fighting to ensure that every patient in the Negev receives the care they deserve, no matter the circumstances.” Prof. Codish’s message of resilience included a call to action: the enormous task ahead in rebuilding damaged departments, replacing critical equipment, and reinforcing the hospital against future threats - a shared responsibility for humanitarians worldwide. He reminded the audience that Soroka is the only major medical center for over one million people, and it is integral to restoring a future of health and growth in Israel’s south.The evening concluded with an uplifting afterparty, where guests enjoyed music and dancing, a joyful finale that reflected the spirit of hope and unity at the heart of the gala. The "Heroes of Truth" project by Limor Garfinkle debuted at the afterparty, presenting a series of striking portraits of individuals whose courage, integrity, and commitment to truth inspire communities worldwide. The work captures both public figures and unsung heroes, reflecting the core values that guide Soroka every day: resilience, humanity, and the determination to stand firm in the face of adversity. Printique, an Adorama Company , and Art to Frames were the afterparty sponsors, whose high-quality prints and frames elevated the presentation and brought the portraits to life.Highlights of the evening included a sensational and stirring rendition of the American and Israeli anthems sung by Lizzy Savetsky. Cantor Netanel Hershtik of The Hampton Synagogue delivered an operatic interpretation of "The Song of Peace". Maestro Constantine Orbelian, Musical Director of the Be’er Sheva Sinfonietta, presented a stunning musical duo featuring harpist Alisa Sadikova and soprano Tatev Baroyan, captivating the audience with their artistry.The warmth, enthusiasm, and support shown by the guests demonstrated a clear commitment to helping the hospital rebuild, strengthen, and continue delivering exceptional care to the people of the Negev and to patients worldwide who benefit from Soroka’s trauma care leadership, pioneering research, and international collaborations. Reflecting on the evening’s success, Executive Director Rachel Heisler Sheinfeld expressed deep appreciation for the many individuals who united to ensure Soroka’s complete recovery and to strengthen the nation’s most strategic hospital, for the benefit of Southern Israel. It is not too late to direct donations in honor of the gala’s award recipients, and to help Soroka heal Israel’s wounded.Together, we are healing, rebuilding, and strengthening a medical center that cares for the people of Israel and patients worldwide.American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center.Soroka Medical Center: An Indispensable Resource in the Heart of the Negev Since October 7, 2023, Soroka Medical Center has been at the forefront of providing critical care, treating over 4,000 casualties, many in life-threatening conditions. From the very first hours following the terror attacks, Soroka’s medical teams responded with unwavering dedication and unmatched expertise. Beyond this, Soroka continues to serve the everyday health needs of the Negev region’s population, which is expected to double in the next thirty years. As Israel’s busiest hospital, Soroka handles an immense volume of patients annually: 700,000 outpatient visits, 88,000 inpatient admissions, 35,000 surgeries, 17,000 births, and 287,000 emergency room visits. Our doctors, nurses, and staff work tirelessly under the most harrowing conditions to save lives, treat victims of violence, and support the mental health of patients in their most vulnerable moments. In response to rapid growth and an ever-increasing demand for healthcare services, Soroka is investing in advanced treatments, cutting-edge research, technology, and equipment to meet the needs of an expanding population. Soroka is home to The Legacy Heritage Oncology Institute and Dr. Larry Norton Institute and the Dr. Joel Sheinfeld Urology Institute.

