Here There Are Blueberries: An Exclusive Evening of Theater & Support for Israel’s Lifesaving Hospital

By coming together through theater & community, we honor their courage, resilience & humanity & support Soroka's urgent mission to rebuild, restore & continue saving lives across the Negev and beyond." — Rachel Heisler Sheinfeld, AFS Executive Director

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Friends of Soroka Medical Center proudly presents a special benefit performance of Here There Are Blueberries, supporting Soroka’s Urgent Rebuild and Recovery Campaign, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Miami New Drama’s The Colony Theatre.This meaningful evening features a performance of the critically acclaimed Pulitzer Prize finalist play Here There Are Blueberries by Moisés Kaufman & Amanda Gronich, conceived and directed by Moisés Kaufman. Based on real events, the play unravels the haunting stories behind a mysterious album of Nazi-era photographs, offering a gripping examination of history, truth, and humanity. Winner of the 2025 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, a two-time Helen Hayes Award recipient, and hailed by The Wall Street Journal as one of the “10 Best Plays of 2024.”This production began its journey at Miami New Drama as a workshop production part of their 2017-18 season under the title The Album before going on to be lauded around the country. Michel Hausmann, Founding Artistic Director of Miami New Drama, says that its return to Miami New Drama is a testament to the long-standing artistic kinship with Moisés Kaufman and Tectonic Theater Project.Following the performance, guests will enjoy an exclusive Talkback with Moisés Kaufman and a cocktail reception, providing a rare opportunity to engage directly with the creator of this major cultural event.Soroka Medical Center, Israel’s only major hospital in the Negev and the sole Level 1 trauma center south of Tel Aviv, serves more than one million residents, Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Bedouins alike. Even under fire, Soroka's medical teams remain steadfast, delivering lifesaving care amid extraordinary challenges, including the terror attacks on October 7, 2023, and a direct ballistic missile strike on its Northern Campus in June 2025, while continuing to provide advanced medical care to all in need. Soroka remains a cornerstone of hope in the Negev, healing patients and families of all backgrounds, while pioneering innovative treatments that save lives. Soon, the hospital will open a Rehabilitation Center and a Mental Health Center, providing trauma-informed care, PTSD treatment, and holistic support for adults and children affected by terror and conflict. These initiatives strengthen Soroka’s mission to heal, comfort, and rebuild lives in Israel.For additional information please contact Roselyne Freeman, Director of Soroka’s Greater Miami chapter at Roselyne@soroka.org. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at Soroka.org/Blueberries . Please contact Samantha Franklin with any questions at Samantha@Soroka.org and 914-725-9070.ABOUT MIAMI NEW DRAMAFounded by visionary playwright and director Michel Hausmann, Miami New Drama is the largest bilingual professional theater company in the United States, dedicated to producing socially relevant, artistically ambitious new work. Since 2016, MiND has been the resident company at Miami Beach’s historic Colony Theatre, premiering more than 20 groundbreaking plays and musicals. Notable world premieres include 7 Deadly Sins (Drama League Award), A Wonderful World (Tony Award–nominated, Broadway), The Cuban Vote, Lincoln Road Hustle, Birthright, The Museum Plays, Elian, and the first-ever multilingual adaptation of Our Town. The company has received national recognition with honors including the Thornton Wilder Prize, multiple Knight Arts Challenge Awards, and the Silver Palm Award. For more info, visit miaminewdrama.org.Soroka Medical Center: An Indispensable Resource in the Heart of the NegevSince October 7, 2023, Soroka Medical Center has been at the forefront of providing critical care, treating over 4,000 casualties, many in life-threatening conditions. From the very first hours following the terror attacks, Soroka’s medical teams responded with unwavering dedication and unmatched expertise. Beyond this, Soroka continues to serve the everyday health needs of the Negev region’s population, which is expected to double in the next thirty years. As Israel’s busiest hospital, Soroka handles an immense volume of patients annually: 700,000 outpatient visits, 88,000 inpatient admissions, 35,000 surgeries, 17,000 births, and 287,000 emergency room visits. Our doctors, nurses, and staff work tirelessly under the most harrowing conditions to save lives, treat victims of violence, and support the mental health of patients in their most vulnerable moments. In response to rapid growth and an ever-increasing demand for healthcare services, Soroka is investing in advanced treatments, cutting-edge research, technology, and equipment to meet the needs of an expanding population. Soroka is home to The Legacy Heritage Oncology Institute and Dr. Larry Norton Institute and the Dr. Joel Sheinfeld Urology Institute.American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc.American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in New York, composed of a dedicated community of individuals, families, foundations, and businesses. AFS is committed to supporting the lifesaving vision and work of Soroka Medical Center, ensuring that the hospital can continue to provide world-class care to the people of Israel, now and in the future.

