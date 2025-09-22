Soroka's Hope, Healing & Heroism NYC Gala Announced

On June 19th, a direct ballistic missile struck Soroka Medical Center On Nov 17 at The Plaza, AFS proudly honors Rabbi Marc Schneier and Dr. Ira Savetsky for their courage, compassion, and leadership. Together in healing: Soroka’s compassionate staff stand alongside a recovering patient.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Israel’s premier hospital and the sole major medical center in the South, Soroka Medical Center is holding its Hope, Healing & Heroism Gala on Monday, November 17, 2025 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. The American Friends of Soroka Medical Center’s flagship event will help rebuild and restore Soroka Medical Center after the devastating ballistic missile strike that hit the heart of its campus. The inspiring evening will spotlight Soroka’s medical heroes, share stories of courage and resilience and raise vital funds for the urgent capital campaign.For the Health of the Negev. For the People of Israel. Saving Lives Under Fire.Soroka Medical Center, Israel’s only major hospital in the Negev and its sole Level 1 trauma center south of Tel Aviv, serving more than one million residents, including Jews, Muslims, Christians and Bedouins. When terror struck on October 7, 2023, and again on June 19, 2025 with a direct missile attack on its Northern Campus, Soroka’s heroic staff did not pause. They continued to deliver advanced, lifesaving medical care under fire, comfort families and risk their own lives to uphold Soroka’s sacred mission: healing all who come through its doors.The evening honors two remarkable individuals whose work exemplifies courage, compassion, peacemaking and leadership. Rabbi Marc Schneier, Founding Rabbi of The Hampton Synagogue and a trailblazer in global interfaith dialogue, will receive the Humanitarian Award in recognition of more than three decades of bridge-building between Jewish, Black, and Muslim communities. Dr. Ira Savetsky, a board-certified plastic surgeon and expert in trauma reconstruction, will receive the Healthcare Champion Medal of Honor for his work providing free plastic surgery to survivors of antisemitic violence and his contributions to Soroka’s “Medicine, Heroism, Hope” conference honoring victims and medical personnel affected by the attacks.Co-chaired by Shari Israel & Jeff Zuckerman and Sophie Lasry & Alex Swieca, the Gala unites leaders and supporters committed to Soroka’s lifesaving humanitarian mission. Tony- and Emmy-nominated actress, singer, and playwright Tovah Feldshuh will host the evening, with musical performances by Cantor Netanel Hershtik, harpist Alisa Sadikova, and soprano Tatev Baroyan, conducted by Maestro Constantine Orbelian, Musical Director of the Be’er Sheva Sinfonietta and NYC Opera.Soroka is a cornerstone of the Negev’s resurgence, with an unwavering commitment to healing that embraces patients and their families, and underpins its relentless pursuit of innovative treatments that save lives in the Negev and around the world. The hospital will soon open a state-of-the-art Rehabilitation Center designed to restore both body and spirit, and is planning a new Mental Health Center dedicated to addressing the long-term psychological needs of the region. Together, these facilities will provide trauma-informed care, specialized PTSD treatments, innovative therapies and holistic support for adults and children, including survivors, soldiers, and families profoundly affected by terror and conflict. Through these initiatives, Soroka strengthens its mission to heal, comfort and rebuild lives in Israel.Immediately following the program, guests will enjoy the Heroes of Truth After Party, offering an exclusive preview of the Heroes of Truth photography project by Limor Garfinkle. This powerful project showcases individuals who boldly stand for truth, and directly supports Soroka’s PTSD treatment programs.The Rebuild Soroka Campaign was created to fortify Israel’s vital pillar of health care. Contributions will help repair damaged facilities, build essential new infrastructure, and ensure that Soroka continues to provide world-class medical care in times of crisis and peace alike. More than a hospital, Soroka is a foundation of resilience, humanity, and hope for all of Israel.Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at www. soroka.org/gala . The evening will feature luxury silent and live auctions, offering guests a memorable experience in support of Soroka’s humanitarian mission. For further information, please contact Gala@Soroka.org or call 914-725-9070.Soroka Medical Center: An Indispensable Resource in the Heart of the NegevSince October 7, 2023, Soroka Medical Center has been at the forefront of providing critical care, treating over 4,000 casualties, many in life-threatening conditions. From the very first hours following the terror attacks, Soroka’s medical teams responded with unwavering dedication and unmatched expertise. Beyond this, Soroka continues to serve the everyday health needs of the Negev region’s population, which is expected to double in the next thirty years. As Israel’s busiest hospital, Soroka handles an immense volume of patients annually: 700,000 outpatient visits, 88,000 inpatient admissions, 35,000 surgeries, 17,000 births, and 287,000 emergency room visits. Our doctors, nurses, and staff work tirelessly under the most harrowing conditions to save lives, treat victims of violence, and support the mental health of patients in their most vulnerable moments. In response to rapid growth and an ever-increasing demand for healthcare services, Soroka is investing in advanced treatments, cutting-edge research, technology, and equipment to meet the needs of an expanding population. Soroka is home to The Legacy Heritage Oncology Institute and Dr. Larry Norton Institute and the Dr. Joel Sheinfeld Urology Institute.American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc.American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in New York, composed of a dedicated community of individuals, families, foundations, and businesses. AFS is committed to supporting the lifesaving vision and work of Soroka Medical Center, ensuring that the hospital can continue to provide world-class care to the people of Israel, now and in the future.

