Monolith Technologies, Announces ShopSavvy for Business: Professional Price Tracking & Competitive Intelligence Solution

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monolith Technologies, Inc. today announced ShopSavvy for Business , a new platform that empowers retailers and brands to monitor competitor prices, track real-time product availability, and automate dynamic pricing strategies. With multi-channel coverage—including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and brick-and-mortar stores—ShopSavvy for Business puts powerful pricing intelligence in the hands of organizations of any size.“ShopSavvy for Business is designed to give every retailer and brand the actionable market intelligence they need to compete aggressively and grow profitably,” said Jake Marsh, Chief Technology Officer at Monolith Technologies. “Businesses deserve the same real-time tracking, instant alerts, and analytics as enterprise giants, with the flexibility to start small and scale up as they grow.”ShopSavvy for Business offers:Hourly competitor price monitoring: Track prices across thousands of retailers, both online and in physical locations.Instant alerts and push notifications: Get notified the moment your competitors change prices, products go on sale, or inventory shifts.Comprehensive analytics: Visualize price trends, spot seasonal patterns, and fine-tune your pricing strategy with detailed charts and reports.Flexible product management: Import, update, and export hundreds of products in bulk—perfect for catalogs of any size.Real-time price and stock tracking: Instantly see which retailers—online and nearby—have the best prices or available inventory.Customizable plans: Designed to fit everyone from small businesses to enterprise operations.“With ShopSavvy for Business, you don’t just react—you lead. You can see price moves the instant they happen, adapt your strategy, and consistently offer better deals to your customers,” continued Marsh. “We built this platform to be robust enough for the largest organizations, but accessible for small and midsize sellers as well. No more pricing ‘blind spots’; just clear, actionable intelligence.”ShopSavvy for Business also integrates with the ShopSavvy Data API, providing direct access to advanced price comparison and market data for custom integrations and analysis.Availability & Trial:ShopSavvy for Business launches with a 14-day free trial for all plans. Businesses can start monitoring up to 50 products and scale to hundreds—with custom solutions available for large enterprises.For more information or to start a free trial, visit shopsavvy.com/business.About Monolith TechnologiesMonolith Technologies, Inc. was founded by the team behind ShopSavvy, including Jake Marsh and John S. Boyd. The company builds tools to bring price transparency and intelligent commerce to consumers and businesses worldwide.

