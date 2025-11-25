SW Sustainability Solutions Honors Distributors for Outstanding Sustainability Efforts

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SW Sustainability Solutions, a B Corp Certified Company and EcoVadis Platinum Medal recipient, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Sustainability Impact Award, recognizing the outstanding contributions of our distribution partners in promoting and utilizing our EcoTek® Sustainable Gloves. This year’s award, titled “EcoTekBuilding a Better World – Celebrating Our Customers’ Sustainable Achievements,” highlights the dedication of our partners to advancing sustainability and environmental stewardship.The Sustainability Impact Award honors partners who have gone above and beyond in reducing environmental impact while championing the use of eco-friendly products. This year, nine organizations have been recognized for their leadership in sustainability.“These partners have shown exceptional commitment to sustainability and innovation, setting an inspiring example for the industry,” said Belle Chou, President of SW Sustainability Solutions. “Through their efforts, they not only promote environmentally responsible practices but also demonstrate that high-performance solutions can coexist with strong environmental stewardship. We are proud to honor their achievements with the 2024 Sustainability Impact Award.”SW Sustainability Solutions leads the industry with the largest sustainable glove portfolio and remains the only B Corp certified glove manufacturer with targets to reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Our recognition as an EcoVadis Platinum Medal recipient places the company in the top 1% of global sustainability performers, reinforcing our leadership in environmental responsibility and ethical business practices. As a B Corp Certified Company, we continue to develop products that reduce environmental impact without compromising quality or performance. The Sustainability Impact Award underscores our commitment to celebrating partners who share our vision for a sustainable future.For more information about SW Sustainability Solutions and our EcoTekSustainable Gloves, please visit swssglobal.com About SW Sustainability Solutions:At SW, we are committed to leading the glove industry in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Our innovative EcoTeksustainable technology exemplifies our dedication to sustainable solutions, while our expertise in sweat management ensures comfort and performance. We also offer specialized chemical compatibility support, assisting customers in selecting gloves tailored to their unique needs. Our mission is to provide products that prioritize safety, health, and environmental responsibility for our customers and the planet.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.