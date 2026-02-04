SW Sustainability Solutions Receives Greenhealth Approved Recognition for PF-95TL, TF-95RB, and TF-95NV Gloves

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SW Sustainability Solutions, a global leader in sustainable hand protection, is proud to announce that three of our gloves — PF-95TL TF-95RB , and TF-95NV — have earned the Greenhealth Approved Seal. This recognition highlights our commitment to providing products that are safe for healthcare workers, patients, and the environment, supporting hospitals, clinics, and healthcare systems in achieving their operational and sustainability goals.Greenhealth Approved simplifies product selection for healthcare organizations by identifying products that meet rigorous sustainability and safety criteria. Developed by Practice Greenhealth and Health Care Without Harm, the Seal provides confidence that a product supports safer work environments, reduces environmental impact, and avoids harmful chemicals."This Greenhealth Approved recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to producing high-quality, sustainable gloves that meet rigorous safety and environmental standards," said Belle Chou, President, SW Sustainability Solutions. "Products like PF-95TL, TF-95RB, and TF-95NV give healthcare professionals confidence that they are protecting themselves, their patients, and the environment with every use."About the Greenhealth Approved Gloves:● PF-95TL – Designed for healthcare professionals who need durable, reliable protection without compromising comfort, the PF-95TL provides high-performance barrier protection against chemotherapy drugs and fentanyl. Its finger-textured grip and optimal thickness ensure excellent dexterity and control during delicate tasks, and the silicone-free design keeps critical environments contamination-free.● TF-95RB – Engineered for laboratory, life science, and clinical environments, the TF-95RB delivers value-driven protection with the safety standards healthcare professionals demand. Tested for chemotherapy drugs and fentanyl, it helps protect staff while supporting precise handling of instruments and patient care tasks through finger textured grip and ergonomic fit.● TF-95NV – Provides reliable all-day protection for healthcare environments. Clinically tested for chemotherapy drug resistance, it features a finger-textured grip and ergonomic fit for superior dexterity, with silicone-free construction to reduce contamination risk.Shared Benefits Across All Three Gloves:● SHA Dermatologically Approved for skin safety● PACK RITE Flat Stacked Dispensing reduces glove waste by 10–20%, supporting sustainability and operational efficiency● EcoTekSustainable Technology for environmentally responsible manufacturing● Low Dermatitis Potential (LDP), clinically tested to reduce the risk of skin irritationSW Sustainability Solutions continues to deliver gloves that protect workers, reduce environmental impact, and support patient safety, helping healthcare organizations meet operational, safety, and sustainability goals.About SW Sustainability SolutionsSW Sustainability Solutions is a global leader in sustainable hand protection, providing innovative glove technologies for healthcare, laboratory, industrial, and food service applications. We are dedicated to protecting workers, supporting patient safety, and reducing environmental impact across industries.About Greenhealth ApprovedGreenhealth Approved helps healthcare organizations make safe, sustainable purchasing decisions. Products carrying the Seal have been reviewed against targeted sustainability and related criteria by Practice Greenhealth and Health Care Without Harm, ensuring safer workplaces, better environmental outcomes, and peace of mind for patients and staff.Greenhealth Approved gloves and medical products are rigorously vetted against the Health Care Without Harm Sustainable Glove Criteria. This vetting process focuses on chemical content, responsible manufacturing, and impact during use. The criteria were not designed to validate or endorse specific end-of-life disposal mechanisms such as biodegradability, composting, landfilling or incineration. Our approval process does not assess or confirm the efficacy, safety, or environmental impact of disposal claims. Therefore, users should exercise their own due diligence and consult with relevant waste management professionals and local regulations regarding the appropriate and compliant disposal of all gloves, regardless of their Greenhealth Approved status. We continue to monitor the research around the biodegradability of plastic polymers and the impacts they pose on soil, water, climate and human health.

