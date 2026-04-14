SW Sustainability Solutions Earns ACT Ecolabel 2.0 Certification for PowerChem® PC-12WT100 Cleanroom Gloves

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SW Sustainability Solutions announces that its PowerChem® PC-12WT100 EcoTekSustainable Nitrile Cleanroom Gloves have received the My Green LabACTEcolabel 2.0 certification, a globally recognized program advancing sustainability in laboratory products.The ACT Ecolabel is the first ecolabel for laboratory products providing transparent, third-party verified data to help scientists and procurement teams make sustainable purchasing decisions. Designed to bring Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT) to the scientific supply chain, the program delivers standardized, product-level environmental impact data.A Recognized Standard for Sustainable ProcurementACT Ecolabel 2.0 introduces a rigorous, science-based framework that evaluates products across key environmental categories, including manufacturing, energy use, packaging, and end-of-life considerations. It is increasingly used by procurement teams to support sustainability initiatives, including Scope 3 emissions tracking and supplier evaluation.With more than 2,200 certified products globally, the ACT Ecolabel has become a trusted benchmark for organizations seeking credible, third-party verified sustainability data to inform purchasing decisions.Verified Product Transparency and Environmental DataAs part of the ACT Ecolabel 2.0 certification process, the PowerChemPC-12WT100 gloves were evaluated based on ACT Ecolabel criteria using manufacturer-provided data and third-party review, including:• Chemicals of Concern: No substances identified above REACH SVHC reporting limits• PFAS Screening: No PFAS identified above 0.01% (100 ppm) by weight, based on available product analysis• Packaging: Packaging includes recycled/renewable content and is designed with recyclable materials, as reported under ACT Ecolabel criteria• Manufacturing Facility: ISO 14001 certified with waste reduction and diversion practices• Company GHG Tracking: Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions tracking with validated near-term reduction targetsThis level of transparency supports customers who require verified, standardized environmental data—not assumptions or unverified claims—when evaluating products for sustainability performance.High Performance for Controlled EnvironmentsBeyond sustainability, the PowerChemPC-12WT100 gloves are engineered for demanding cleanroom and laboratory applications where performance cannot be compromised.Key features include:• ISO 5 (Class 100) Cleanroom Compatibility• Tested Chemical Resistance (ASTM F739-12 and EN 374 standards)• Low Dermatitis Potential (LDP) for sensitive skin environments EcoTek® Sustainable Technology to support waste reduction initiatives• SafeDonPackaging System, reducing space by over 40% and cardboard waste by 20% compared to traditional packaging formats• 1.5 AQL Quality Standard for reliable protection in critical applicationsThe gloves are widely used across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, semiconductor, electronics manufacturing, and laboratory environments, where both contamination control and operational reliability are essential.Supporting the Shift to Data-Driven Sustainability“Sustainability in today’s lab environments requires more than general claims—it requires transparency at the product level,” said Belle Chou, President, SW Sustainability Solutions. “Achieving My Green Lab’s ACT Ecolabel 2.0 certification for the PowerChemPC-12WT100 reinforces our commitment to providing verified environmental data while continuing to deliver the durability, chemical protection, and performance our customers rely on.”About SW Sustainability SolutionsAt SW, we are committed to leading the glove industry in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Our innovative EcoTektechnology exemplifies our dedication to sustainable solutions, while our expertise in sweat management ensures comfort and performance. We also offer specialized chemical compatibility support, assisting customers in selecting gloves tailored to their unique needs. Our mission is to provide products that prioritize safety, health, and environmental responsibility for our customers and the planet.

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