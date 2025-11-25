Smart AI Agents in JCI Marketing’s New j-MAP Platform Usher in New Era of RevOps

j-MAP Dashboard Example of a single agent's recommendations for SEO repairs.

JCI Marketing Announces j-MAP, an Agentic AI Orchestration Platform Designed to Turn Strategy Into Execution

AI cannot create business growth if it only chats. It must be structured to operate inside real workflows that support B2B marketing and sales. That is what j-MAP was built to do.” — Jason Jimenez-Vanover, CEO & Visionary of JCI Marketing

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JCI Marketing announces the official launch of j-MAP, an Agentic AI platform designed to transform how B2B companies run marketing, sales, research, and operational execution. The platform will move into controlled Beta this week, with first users coming online before Thanksgiving.Rather than focusing on generic chatbot interactions or isolated automation tasks, j-MAP introduces a structured agent ecosystem that responds to real business challenges with measurable execution. Pre-defined business behaviors intelligently activate AI agents, designed to operate like a teammate rather than a tool. Agents do not replace people. They remove friction, so teams can be more strategic and operate at a more efficient level.JCI Marketing built this platform based on years of firsthand work across supply chain, B2B marketing, sales enablement, operational efficiency projects, and complex system integrations. The j-MAP platform enters Beta following a series of early tests that demonstrated meaningful reductions in workload and increases in execution speed across research, marketing production, CRM use, onboarding, content planning, and sales outreach, contributing to B2B growth “AI should work for people, not the other way around,” said Jason Jimenez-Vanover, CEO of JCI Marketing. “j-MAP isn’t a chatbot or a productivity gimmick. It’s a living framework that connects intelligence, automation, and human judgment to deliver real outcomes. Our focus is clarity, control, and results — not another interface for teams to manage.”j-MAP is built around a framework of layered agents that users can activate on demand or that deploy intelligently based on behavior patterns, strategic processes, or environmental triggers, creating a true human-in-the-loop workflow.These agents were designed to handle the most critical of marketing functions. They can support campaigns, gather research on competitors , surface risks in outreach, and monitor CRM for consistency. When they create content, they do so with complete context. By analyzing countless data points from various Google tools and running site audits, they recommend corrections and identify process gaps inside RevOps. Instead of AI handling single tasks or one-off workflows, j-MAP is an adaptive execution system that can evolve with the business.“Businesses don’t need another tool that adds complexity,” said Kevin Jessop, COO of JCI Marketing. “They need a system that produces results quietly and consistently. j-MAP was designed from the ground up to eliminate noise, automate the repeatable, and return focus to what drives growth.”Businesses entering the Beta period will receive hands-on support as their first set of agents are implemented.Each deployment begins with a strategic review to first identify then resolve friction points across current tools, team behaviors, and growth goals.From there, the JCI team provisions agents and initial needs to get each user production-ready. The goal is not to install a tool.The goal is to establish a repeatable rhythm of execution.The Beta phase will include guided access to marketing agents, research agents, sales and CRM agents, productivity boosters, and content optimization specialists.“AI cannot create business growth if it only chats. It must be structured to operate inside real workflows,” said Jimenez-Vanover.As the user base grows, additional agents and decision trees will be developed and unlocked to support broader workflows. This platform will integrate easily with current processes, and companies will not need a dedicated AI manager or complex technical setup.j-MAP’s structured agents are designed to evolve alongside the business as well.Future developments of j-MAP are already in the works, including the ease of a mobile app interface, with an additional 20 agents in development for 2026 and countless more tools or functions that simplify the lives of CEOs and COOs, VPs and Directors of Marketing, CROs and Business Development Leaders.Companies interested in participating in the Beta launch may request early access beginning today. j-MAP is available to businesses seeking stronger operational clarity, scalable execution, and relief from the pressure of manual management.About JCI MarketingJCI Marketing is a B2B growth agency specializing in marketing automation, strategy, and data systems for logistics, industrial, and technology organizations. Through a blend of AI precision and human strategy, JCI Marketing empowers others to empower others, eliminates complexity, aligns RevOps, and accelerates measurable growth. Visit https://jci-marketing.com/ to learn more.

