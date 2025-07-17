Carrier Details Launches Digital Evidence of Insurance Verification, Boosts Compliance Across Freight Industry

Carrier Details Helps Brokers and Shippers Maintain Compliance With Digital EOI

The Carrier Details' EOI API is exactly what tech forward product managers and compliance teams need to move their business forward.” — Mark Draeb, President of Carrier Details

HEBRON, ND, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carrier Details , a trusted provider of freight carrier data solutions, today announced the official launch of its Digital Evidence of Insurance (EOI) Verification API. The Carrier Details Digital EOI is a stand alone data-first solution designed with the sole purpose of managing trucking company insurance policies.The EOI API uses direct digital connections between insurance agents' management systems, powered by Certificial’s patented Smart COI™ enterprise technology. It streamlines the entire lifecycle of insurance verification—creating, updating, and distributing policy details in real time. This digital transformation replaces outdated, point-in-time COIs with a continuous, automated verification process that reflects policy changes instantly.“The critical step of insurance verification has forced logistics professionals to rely on manual processes and static certificates that are often out-of-date the moment they’re sent,” said Mark Draeb, President of Carrier Details.“By connecting directly to the shipper’s or broker’s system of record, whether a TMS or another freight technology, insurance agents and Motor Carriers are enabled to provide continued access to coverage information, acting as an extension of the system of record.”As a stand-alone product, freight technology providers can build evidence of insurance in their standard user interface:•Clean, straightforward, simple APIs tailored for the transportation industry.•Digital Data Transfer: Uninterrupted and precise data flow.•System-to-System Communication: Seamless updates and synchronization.•Continuous updates of insurance coverage: Real-time data, eliminating the need for periodic manual checks.“Freight moves fast.” Draeb added. “Digital transformation in insurance verification promises more than just automation; it offers a new way of working. This is how we move the industry forward.”Carrier Details’ Digital Evidence of Insurance API is readily available and supports the advancement of freight technology through connected, integrated and compliant systems.About Carrier DetailsCarrier Details is a data aggregation and wholesale distributor of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) source data used by freight companies and tech applications for compliance, data science, AI, and customized reporting. Carrier Details maintains the complete updated data repository for every entity with a United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) number. The Carrier Details Digital Evidence of Insurance (EOI) is a stand alone data-first solution designed with the sole purpose of managing and tracking trucking company insurance policies. Carrier Details data is available by wholesale distribution, as custom data sets, or via API.

