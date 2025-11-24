Sunnybrook TMS and LoadBoard Network Launch New Integration to Give Brokers Faster Access to Capacity

Sunnybrook and LoadBoard Network are fully integrated

The Sunnybrook TMS integration with LoadBoard Network extends the broker’s reach to dozens of independent load boards, reducing costs and combating the monopolies of today,” — Kathy Sardelli, Director of Business Development, LoadBoard Network

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunnybrook TMS, the transportation management system built for modern freight brokers, today announced a new integration with LoadBoard Network. The partnership gives brokers the ability to reach dozens of independent load boards from inside a single workflow in Sunnybrook, eliminating extra steps and expanding access to capacity.Sunnybrook focuses on delivering practical innovation that helps brokers work quickly, stay organized, and scale without adding more tools. This new integration supports that vision by allowing brokers to post freight once inside Sunnybrook and distribute it instantly across the LoadBoard Network. The result is wider carrier reach, faster coverage, and a more efficient path from load creation to carrier commitment.“Brokers want speed, simplicity, and control,” said Adam Lang, co-founder of Sunnybrook Software. “Sunnybrook was created to put every critical action in one place and remove unnecessary work. Connecting to LoadBoard Network allows our users to reach more carriers while keeping their entire workflow inside Sunnybrook. They enter the load once, the system handles the distribution, and the broker stays focused on service and execution.”The integration aligns with Sunnybrook’s commitment to supporting brokers with tools that improve real daily work. By linking directly into LoadBoard Network’s multi board distribution model , brokers can expand their carrier audience without switching screens or juggling multiple posting sites.Sunnybrook users can now:● Post loads from one screen to dozens of independent boards and carrier apps.● Reach a broader mix of specialized and tech forward carriers beyond the largest marketplaces.● Reduce manual steps, rekeying, and errors tied to posting and updating freight on individual platforms.● Strengthen coverage by combining Sunnybrook’s workflow engine, sourcing tools, and dynamic rating with LoadBoard Network’s aggregated distribution.Kathy Sardelli, Director of Business Development at LoadBoard Network, noted that the integration reflects the industry’s move toward multi board strategies and greater reach. “The Sunnybrook TMS integration with LoadBoard Network extends the broker’s reach to dozens of independent load boards, reducing costs and combating the monopolies of today,” she said.Adam Lang, co-founder of Sunnybrook TMS, added that this partnership supports Sunnybrook’s ongoing focus on innovation that produces real results. “Our customers want tools that improve their day. This integration gives them access to more carriers, stronger visibility, and a cleaner process that supports growth.”About Sunnybrook SoftwareSunnybrook Software is based in Kansas City, Missouri and provides innovative SaaS solutions built for freight brokers. Sunnybrook TMS helps growing brokerages streamline operations, simplify workflows, and strengthen performance through practical tools that support quoting, planning, sourcing, and execution. The platform is designed for speed, clarity, and ease of use so brokers can focus on serving customers and winning freight. For more information, visit https://sunnybrooksoftware.com/ About LoadBoard Network LLCLoadBoard Network LLC is a software company that serves the freight transportation industry. The company develops SaaS technology that helps transportation brokers and shippers run their businesses more efficiently through data aggregation and task automation. LoadBoard Network software is available in app form, through web services, and through third party integrations. Connect with LoadBoard Network at www.LoadBoardNetwork.com or call 701-645-3252.Kathy SardelliDirector of Business Development701-645-3252 x-702marketing@loadboardnetwork.com

