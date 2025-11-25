Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Applauds House Bills Strengthening Worker Protections and Transparency

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , the leading advocate for America’s 4.5 million Hispanic-owned businesses, commends the House Education and Workforce Committee for introducing a series of long-overdue reforms to modernize and strengthen the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act (LMRDA). For decades, this law has set the standard for union governance, yet evolving workplace realities and increased political activity within certain unions have exposed meaningful gaps in transparency, accountability, and worker protection. This legislative package represents a substantive step toward restoring trust, empowering workers, and ensuring unions serve the people they represent over political interests. Javier Palomarez issued the following statement on behalf of the USHBC:“Small businesses thrive when the rules are clear, the process is transparent, and workers are confident that their voices matter. These reforms reflect a serious, thoughtful effort to return unions to their core purpose: representing workers, not acting as political machines. By expanding transparency, reinforcing democratic decision-making, and ensuring workers have direct access to the information they pay for, this package modernizes a decades-old framework for a 21st-century workforce. These are precisely the kinds of common-sense improvements that help small businesses invest, hire, and grow.”The legislative package strengthens worker protections across several critical areas, including requirements that unions provide members with access to governing documents and contracts, conduct secret-ballot elections and strike votes, empower union members to approve major decisions like presidential endorsements, and allow workers to defend their rights in court without navigating burdensome internal grievance processes.The USHBC remains committed to working with lawmakers across both parties to advance policies that expand opportunity, reduce unnecessary burdens on small businesses, and strengthen America’s workforce. The USHBC supports reforms that promote stability, fairness, and transparency for workers and employers nationwide.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, it focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

