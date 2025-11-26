Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Commends Restoration of Univision to Youtube TV

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the end of September, Televisa-Univision channels were dropped from Youtube TV, greatly hindering access to critical news, information and entertainment for the Hispanic community. After months of continued negotiations and pressure from elected officials, regulators and Hispanic organizations, including the USHBC, Televisa-Univision and Youtube TV have reached a multi-year distribution agreement that restores the network to the platform. Javier Palomarez issued the following statement on behalf of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) “The agreement to restore the network to Youtube TV is an important victory for nearly 10 million Hispanics who rely on Univision as a primary source of news, culture and information. In fact, nearly 80% of Hispanics report utilizing Youtube for news and information. It ensures that our community is not asked to pay more for the essential information and trusted storytelling that every American deserves access to.“I commend both companies for coming back to the table and prioritizing their viewers. This decision reflects a recognition of the growing influence and economic power of Hispanic consumers, which account for 20% of our population, make up the fifth largest economy in the world and will account for over 50% of our growth over the next decade. We commend President Trump and a wide array of elected officials, including Senators Bernie Moreno, Ted Cruz, Ben Ray Luján, Ruben Gallego, John Cornyn, Ashley Moody, Jacky Rosen, and Cory Booker, as well Representatives Nanette Barragán, Rob Menendez, Darren Soto, Lori Trahan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Raul Ruiz, Adriano Espaillat, Joaquin Castro, María Elvira Salazar, Carlos Giménez, Mario Díaz-Balart, and all other members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Conference, who listened to our concerns, stepped in and spoke up to reaffirm the value of keeping critical programming accessible, affordable and within reach for all households across our country.”The USHBC remains committed to ensuring the fair representation of Hispanics in business, media and politics.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, it focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.