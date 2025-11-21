Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Applauds Senator Cassidy’s Labor Framework

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , the leading advocate for America’s 4.5 million Hispanic-owned businesses, applauds Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), for releasing a comprehensive labor reform framework aimed at modernizing statutes that have remained largely unchanged for nearly a century. This effort represents a meaningful step toward providing workers, unions, and employers with the stability and predictability they need to succeed in a 21st-century labor market. Javier Palomarez , issued the following statement on behalf of the USHBC:“The small businesses that power local economies across the country depend on a labor environment that is stable, transparent, and grounded in common sense. Senator Cassidy’s framework reflects a serious effort to modernize outdated labor laws by strengthening worker choice, creating clearer processes and reducing the uncertainty that has too often defined the system. For small businesses operating with fewer resources and narrower margins, predictability in labor policy is critical. These are the kinds of reforms that give small businesses the confidence to invest, hire, and grow.”The legislative package includes provisions that strengthen and protect the integrity of union elections, ensure fair and consistent outcomes at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), restrict the abuse of unfair labor practice filings, reinforce transparency in union political spending, safeguard worker privacy and protect workers from harassment, discrimination and abuse.Palomarez continued:“Senator Cassidy’s framework moves our nation closer to a modern labor system that respects workers’ freedoms, prioritizes timely and fair resolutions, and encourages honest dialogue in the workplace. While some aspects of the package are being debated, it is a step in the right direction and responsive to the realities facing entrepreneurs, employees and families today. We commend Senator Cassidy and the HELP Committee for driving a much-needed conversation about updating labor laws to reflect how Americans live and work in this new economy.”The USHBC remains committed to working with lawmakers, on both sides of the aisle, to advance policies that expand economic opportunity, reduce unnecessary burdens on small businesses and strengthen America’s workforce.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, it focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

