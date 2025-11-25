Window World Celebrates 1,000,000th Window Unit Sold in 2025

This milestone represents the hard work and dedication of our franchise owners, installation teams, design consultants, and every member of the Window World family.” — Tammy Whitworth Chairman and CEO of Window World

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Window World , America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, is proud to announce the sale of its 1,000,000th window unit for 2025. This achievement marks the seventeenth consecutive year that the company has reached the one million window milestone, underscoring the continued trust homeowners place in the Window World brand."This milestone represents the hard work and dedication of our franchise owners, installation teams, design consultants, and every member of the Window World family," said Tammy Whitworth, Chairman and CEO of Window World. "Selling one million window units for seventeen straight years is an incredible accomplishment. It reflects our ongoing commitment to quality products, exceptional customer service, and improving the lives of homeowners across the country.”Window World attributes this continued success to its network of locally owned stores and its ongoing commitment to support the communities they call home. Seventeen consecutive years of reaching this milestone speak not only to strong relationships built with homeowners but also to the dedication of the Window World family nationwide.As Window World celebrates this achievement, the organization extends its thanks to the homeowners, franchise owners, manufacturing partners, and team members who continue to drive the mission of improving homes and changing lives.About Window WorldWindow World, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, NC, is America’s largest exterior remodeler, offering windows , siding, doors, and more through locally owned and operated stores nationwide. Founded in 1995, the company has sold over 25 million windows and continues to improve homes and transform lives. Window World has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal for its replacement windows, siding, and entry doors and is a proud supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through Window World Cares. For more information, visit www.WindowWorld.com

