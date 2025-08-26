Window World Celebrates Sale of 25 Millionth Window

Window World®, America’s largest exterior remodeler and replacement window company, proudly announces the sale of its 25 millionth window.

Selling our 25 millionth window is more than just a number it’s a celebration of the homeowners who have placed their trust in us, the franchise owners who carry our mission into their communities.” — Tammy Whitworth Chairman and CEO of Window World

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Window World , America’s largest exterior remodeler and replacement window company, proudly announces the sale of its 25 millionth window, the most recent achievement in the company’s 30-year history. Founded in 1995, Window World has grown from a single roadside location into a nationally recognized brand with hundreds of locally owned stores across the country. What began as a family business has evolved into a trusted name in home improvement, known for delivering quality, affordability, and exceptional customer service to millions of homeowners.Since 2009, the company has sold more than one million windows annually underscoring the enduring trust of its customers and the dedication of its franchise owners and employees. This milestone reflects Window World’s long-standing commitment to transforming homes with energy-efficient products, expertly installed and backed by one of the strongest warranties in the industry.“Selling our 25 millionth window is more than just a number it’s a celebration of the homeowners who have placed their trust in us, the franchise owners who carry our mission into their communities, and the dedicated teams who make it all possible,” said Tammy Whitworth, Chairman and CEO of Window World. “From a single location in Wilmington, North Carolina to a nationwide leader, this milestone represents three decades of hard work, integrity, and an unwavering focus on putting customers first.”Beyond its business achievements, Window World is committed to giving back. Through Window World Cares , the company supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and its Window World Military Initiative honors and assists active-duty service members and veterans.As it celebrates this historic milestone, Window World remains focused on the future continuing to innovate, expand its product offerings, and set the standard for excellence in the home improvement industry.About Window WorldWindow World, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, NC, is America’s largest exterior remodeler, offering windows, siding, doors, and more through locally owned and operated stores nationwide. Founded in 1995, the company has sold over 25 million windows and continues to improve homes and transform lives. Window World has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal for its replacement windows, siding, and entry doors and is a proud supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through Window World Cares. For more information, visit www.WindowWorld.com Scott CurkinVice President of MarketingWindow World, IncNorth Wilkesboro, NCDirect: 336.651.4750

