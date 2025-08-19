Window World Ranks #7 in 2025 Qualified Remodeler Top 500

Window World, America’s largest exterior remodeler, has been named the #7 company in the 2025 Qualified Remodeler Top 500.

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Window World , America’s largest exterior remodeler, has been named the #7 company in the 2025 Qualified Remodeler Top 500, the leading ranking of the nation’s largest and most successful remodeling companies. This annual list recognizes firms for their outstanding revenue performance, growth, and commitment to excellence in the remodeling industry.For Window World, this recognition reflects 30 years of dedication to providing homeowners with exceptional products, professional installation, and unmatched customer service across its nationwide network of locally owned and operated stores.“Our entire Window World family has worked tirelessly to earn the trust of homeowners across the country, and this honor is a testament to their commitment and passion,” said Tammy Whitworth, Chairman and CEO of Window World. “I am incredibly proud of our store owners, employees, and partners who bring our mission to life every single day. Ranking #7 in the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 is not just an achievement, it is motivation to keep setting the standard for home improvement.”The Qualified Remodeler Top 500 is widely considered the premier benchmark for remodeling companies, using rigorous criteria including annual revenue, years in business, association membership, industry certification, and community service.Window World continues to lead the industry with high-quality windows, siding, doors, and other exterior remodeling products backed by professional installation and strong customer satisfaction. With more than 200 locations nationwide, the company remains committed to making exterior home improvement accessible, beautiful, and long-lasting.ABOUT WINDOW WORLDWindow World is an ENERGY STARpartner and its windows, vinyl siding and Therma-Tru doors have all earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. Through its charitable foundation, Window World Cares, Window World and its franchisees provide funding for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Since its inception in 2008, the foundation has raised over $15 million for St. Jude. Window World also supports veterans through its Window World Military Initiative (WWMI). WWMI defines Window World's commitment to honor and serve America's veterans, active military, and military families across the entire franchise system by focusing on three pillars: Careers, Community Outreach and Partnerships. The Veterans Airlift Command has been a partner since 2008. During that time, Window World has contributed over $2.5 million in flights and donations to the organization. For more information, visit WindowWorld.com or call 1-800 NEXTWINDOW. For home improvement and energy efficiency tips, décor ideas, and more, follow Window World on Facebook and X.

