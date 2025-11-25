Madison Insurance Group Signals Major Strategic Momentum With Record Conference Turnout and New Offerings

Mark Sims Welcomes Attendees to the Madison Insurance Group 2025 Annual Conference Team Photo - Madison Insurace Group 2025 Expert Panelists Speak at Madison Insurance Group Annual Conference George Sandmann, keynote speaker, addressses audience at Annual Conference 2025 Guests enjoy stunning outdoor setting for reception and networking

National expansion plans, newly considered product lines, and the launch of a charitable program highlight a watershed moment for the organization.

“This record turnout reflects real demand for what MIG offers. People come for clear information, real connections, and insights they can use—and that’s what they leave with.” — Mark Sims, President Madison Insurance Group

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Record number of attendees gathered in sunny San Juan, Puerto Rico for the 2025 Madison Insurance Group (MIG) Annual Conference . Held at the historic Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, November 13–15, the three day conference brought together advisors, tax strategists, wealth planners, and business leaders from across the U.S. for an agenda packed with insight, collaboration, and forward-looking discussions on financial resilience and sound risk strategy.The conference featured an exceptional roster of speakers, headlined by keynote George Sandmann, Founder and CEO of Growth-Drive, whose address on “The Three Dimensions of Business Growth” energized attendees with a practical framework for building strategic capacity, predictable profits, and enduring enterprise value. Additional speakers included Aran Quinn, Managing Attorney at Quinn Global Tax Law; Garrett Gregory, Co-Founder of Gregory Law Group, PLLC; Doug Dickey, Principal at DRDA, LLC; Michael Parise of Copper Beech Financial Group; Ashley Tison, Founder of OZ Pros; and Phil Wilson, Managing Director at CBIZ. Their combined expertise spanned tax strategy, revenue protection, wealth governance, IRS representation, and high-level financial optimization.“We are thrilled by the record-breaking attendance this year,” said Mark Sims, President of Madison Insurance Group. "The turnout and engagement make one thing clear: there’s rising demand for what Madison offers. Attendees come for the insights, the relationships, and the caliber of experts we bring into the room.”Building on that energy, Madison announced several new product initiatives that will expand its national offerings. Beginning December 1, 2025, MIG will launch a comprehensive Title Insurance Program available across all 50 states. The company also shared that it will consider offering property insurance reinsurance on a case-by-case basis, where opportunities align with underwriting criteria, and will consider offering general liability reinsurance, subject to underwriting review and eligibility. Madison will also evaluate and consider offering commercial surety bonds beginning in 2026 and will continue to evaluate and consider warranty program opportunities when they present sound economic rationale.“This kind of measured expansion reflects who we are,” added Sims. “We pursue opportunities thoughtfully, ensuring every offering supports long-term stability for our clients and for our organization. Growth must be strategic, sustainable, and aligned with our values.”In a milestone moment for the conference, Madison also introduced its first-ever charitable initiative, allowing attendees to contribute directly to community projects supporting Puerto Rico. A total of $25,000 was raised to benefit local nonprofits focused on economic development and community resilience. The initiative was met with overwhelming enthusiasm and will become a permanent element of future conferences.As the organization looks ahead to 2026, Madison Insurance Group also announced the dates for its upcoming Mid-Year Summit, which will be held April 26–28, 2026, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. Additional details, including programming and registration, will be shared in the months ahead.###About Madison Insurance Group:Madison Insurance Group is a leader in enterprise risk management and alternative insurance solutions, specializing in insuring business revenue and mitigating financial disruptions. With a focus on protecting against catastrophic risks and optimizing financial strategies, Madison Insurance Group helps business owners safeguard their future while maximizing financial efficiency. For more information, visit online at www.madisoninsurancegroup.org

