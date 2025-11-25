Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Delnora Releases New Holiday Single “I Can’t Wait For Christmas To Get Here”

Award-winning singer-songwriter, Delnora's brand-new Christmas single, “I Can’t Wait For Christmas To Get Here,” available now on all streaming platforms

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning singer-songwriter Delnora adds to her extensive catalog with the release of the brand-new Christmas single, “I Can’t Wait For Christmas To Get Here,” on Reed Acuff Records. The track is available now on all major streaming platforms. Click here to listen. The heartfelt holiday title, co-written by Delnora, Jim Sartain and Randy Finchum, captures the anticipation, warmth, and wonder of Christmas through sentimental, story-driven lyric and Delnora’s unmistakable vocal delivery. “I Can’t Wait For Christmas To Get Here” will also be featured on Delnora’s full-length holiday album, “Bring On Christmas,” which is scheduled for release in November 2026.Recorded at Dan Bailey’s studio in Oak Hill, WV with top Nashville studio musicians including Josh Swift on Bass, Dobro and Keys, and guitarist Dan Bailey—who also played on Delnora’s very first recording session at age 13—the single blends acoustic warmth with a classic, timeless holiday feel. Background vocals are provided by a youthful chorus that include Delnora’s son Reed and his cousins Brylan, Easton, Caelan and Brighton; adding a genuine family touch that echoes the song’s themes of togetherness and tradition.An accompanying music video for “I Can’t Wait For Christmas To Get Here” was shot on location in and around the cabin in West Virginia where she and her family have spent the holidays since her childhood; Delnora’s parents Tim and Linda Reed even decorated the cabin early for Christmas with the help of their grandkids to give music video an authentic Appalachian Christmas feel. The clip was filmed and edited by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Chris Hudson and Hudson Productions, bringing the song’s sentimental holiday imagery to life. Watch the video here “I wanted this song to touch on the anticipation we feel as we get closer to Christmas, and then the moment you finally see the people you love that you’ve been missing all year,” Delnora says. “For me and my folks, the holidays have always been about faith, family and those little traditions that make you feel at home, and I hope listeners hear their own Christmas story in this song.”Delnora kicks off a 10-day “Home For The Holidays Tour” beginning December 4th at the historic Pitman Theater in Gadsden, Alabama and wrapping up December 23rd at the Granada Theater in Bluefield, West Virginia. Most dates on the tour will also feature America’s Got Talent Season Six winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Tickets and full tour details are available at https://www.delnora.com/ The new Christmas single caps off a milestone year for Delnora. In 2025, she released the #1 Christian Country hit “Peacemaker,” a powerful duet with Chris Golden, along with its companion video filmed on location at Loretta Lynn’s homeplace in Butcher Holler, Kentucky. She also appeared on the October 2025 cover of Christian Voice magazine, received multiple music industry awards, and performed at venues from Las Vegas to Nashville and all points in between.Delnora is based near Nashville and is managed by Burke Allen’s Allen Artists Management.ABOUT DELNORAAward-winning singer-songwriter Delnora is a genre-blending artist whose honest lyrics, emotive vocals and acoustic-driven sound have earned her comparisons to Joni Mitchell, Sheryl Crow, Jewel and Emmylou Harris. Raised in the Appalachian foothills on the West Virginia/Virginia border and now based near Nashville, Delnora draws deeply from her faith, family and small-town roots to craft songs that feel both intimate and timeless.In addition to this year’s #1 Christian Country hit “Peacemaker” with Chris Golden and her October 2025 Christian Voice magazine cover feature, Delnora has built a reputation as a compelling live performer on stages across the U.S. With eight studio albums, hundreds of live performances and dozens of media appearances, her new single “I Can’t Wait For Christmas To Get Here” and forthcoming holiday album “Bring On Christmas,” Delnora continues to expand a body of work defined by authenticity, musical excellence and a heartfelt connection with listeners. For music, tour dates and more, visit www.delnora.com For interview and performance inquiries or additional information, contact:

