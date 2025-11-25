Hosted.com Launches New Web Hosting and Domains Podcast Channel

Hosted.com Domains and Website Hosting Podcast now available on Spotify Hosted.com Launches Podcast Focused on Web Hosting and Domain Names Hosted.com offers Podcast Series with Domain Name and Website Hosting Educational Content

Hosted.com launches educational podcast on Spotify to help business owners, freelancers, and startups better understand hosting, domains, and websites.

Our goal has always been to make hosting and domains easier for our customers. This podcast gives them clear, direct explanations in an engaging, easy-to-access format.” — Wayne Diamond

CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com, a provider of web hosting and domain name registration services, has officially announced the launch of the Hosted.com Podcast channel . The new audio channel is available on the Spotify platform and is intended to inform the general public and online business owners about best practices in website and domain management.Expanding Educational ResourcesThe launch of the Hosted.com Podcast Channel expands the company's existing educational and self-help content library. Hosted.com offers a comprehensive blog, an extensive knowledgebase, and a YouTube channel with tutorials and visual guides. These platforms are designed to serve as resources for customers looking to improve their skills, troubleshoot technical issues, or stay informed about industry news and technology developments.Adding an audio format is intended to enhance accessibility and convenience, complementing the existing written and visual materials. One of the main benefits of podcasts is that they provide an evergreen resource, with episodes remaining available indefinitely after they have been published, forming a growing library of quick, on-demand learning and resources.In-Depth ContentEpisodes on the new channel are designed to present discussions and explanations that provide easy technical knowledge for practical application. Ensuring that the information is usable for listeners operating their own websites. The episodes are structured to be concise and digestible for a wide audience, ranging from small business owners to technology enthusiasts.Every episode places an emphasis on clarity and accessibility, with explanations that avoid jargon and prioritize real-world application, to offer a balanced perspective on the challenges and solutions involved in running and maintaining your own website.The Hosted.com Podcast will release new episodes on a regular schedule, covering both foundational and advanced topics. Upcoming episodes will explore topics such as how to choose a Web Hosting platform that’s perfect for your website, managing website security, integrating third-party tools, and understanding the intricacies of WordPress optimization.Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com, stated, “Our goal has always been to simplify the complexities of hosting and domains for our customers. With this podcast, we are creating a place where people can get the information and explanations that they need directly, in an engaging, easy-to-access format.”By launching this podcast, Hosted.com strengthens its position as a provider of both technical solutions and educational resources. The initiative highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce complexity for SME business owners who may not have technical backgrounds and don’t have an IT department or support available.The company's goal is to simplify the complexities associated with hosting and domains for its users. The podcast reflects the company's commitment to supporting small businesses by making their professional solutions and knowledge accessible through innovative and cost-effective tools.The new channel offers a direct way to share ideas and support users as the internet environment rapidly evolves. Hosted.com recognizes the continued growth in podcast popularity as a relevant way to provide flexible access to website management and optimization advice and troubleshooting.About Hosted.comHosted.com provides web solutions, focusing on Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting, and Email Hosting. The company provides reliable and secure website environments, supported by technical expertise and infrastructure designed to accommodate evolving customer needs.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted.com, has over 25 years of industry experience. The company aims to streamline domain name registration and website hosting for businesses of all sizes, including SMEs, entrepreneurs, and freelancers.

