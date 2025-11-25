Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Orrstown Bank

November 25, 2025

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the following enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Krista Murr
Former employee of Orrstown Bank, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Misappropriation of customer funds

