Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Orrstown Bank
November 25, 2025
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Orrstown Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the following enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Krista Murr
Former employee of Orrstown Bank, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Misappropriation of customer funds
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.