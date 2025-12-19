Federal Reserve Board publishes its biennial report on debit card transactions, which summarizes information collected from large debit card issuers and payment card networks

The Board on Friday published its biennial report on debit card transactions, which summarizes information collected from large debit card issuers and payment card networks. The report, required by law, provides data on interchange fees, issuer costs, and fraud losses related to debit card transactions performed in 2023. Interchange fees are paid by merchants to debit card issuers for each debit card transaction.

