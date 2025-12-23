Federal Reserve Board announces approval of the application by National Bank Holdings Corporation

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by National Bank Holdings Corporation, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, to merge with Vista Bancshares, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire Vista Bank, both of Dallas, Texas.

The Board also gave its approval for NBH Bank, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, to merge with Vista Bank and to establish and operate branches at the locations of Vista Bank.

