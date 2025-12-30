Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, December 9–10, 2025
December 30, 2025
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, December 9â€“10, 2025
For release at 2:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday released the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting that was held on December 9â€“10, 2025.
The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee are generally published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.
The minutes can be viewed on the Boardâ€™s website.
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
December 9-10, 2025: HTML | PDF
