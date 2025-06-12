New York Dad Celebrates Second Chance at Life this Father’s Day

Craig Kanarick, with his children, post transplant PF Warriors

PF Warriors releases short video of Craig Kanarick’s journey to overcome Pulmonary Fibrosis, help others facing same plight

Craig’s story is one of courage, love, and hope. This Father’s Day, we celebrate Craig—and all the fathers, children, and families navigating life with pulmonary fibrosis.” — Dolly Kervitsky, President of PF Warriors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New York father and businessman celebrates Father’s Day this year, grateful for more time with his own father, his children, and his entire family. Just 14 months ago, Craig Kanarick gained a new lease on life when he received a life-saving double lung transplant. To mark the occasion, PF Warriors today releases a short video that shares Craig’s PF journey—including powerful moments with his parents, who stood by him through diagnosis, transplant, and recovery. The video highlights the vital role of family and the life-changing impact of community, advocacy, and organ donation.

Craig recalls going weak in the knees when he was told by his doctor, after a routine medical scan in February 2023, that he had pulmonary fibrosis (PF), a lung disease with no life-saving medications.

“I became convinced that afternoon that I had a year-and-a-half to two years to live and that there was nothing that could be done about it and was really despondent right away”, Craig Kanarick said. Devastated, Craig didn’t know how to tell his family - including his own father - that his time was growing short.

Craig’s parents, Hedy and Arnold, vividly recall the moment he shared the diagnosis with them. “Clearly, when your son calls to say ‘I’m dealing with a deadly disease’ is not something that one readily processes,”: Craig’s father, Arnold, said. His mom said simply, “I was devastated.”

Craig and his family found support in PF Warriors, an organization that helps patients and caregivers learn more about the disease and explore all available options, including lung transplant.

“I found PF Warriors which helped a lot to make me feel less alone,” Craig said.

Pulmonary Fibrosis causes progressive and irreversible scar tissue to form in the lungs, rendering the organs unable to exchange blood oxygen required for breathing. About 50,000 Americans die from the disease each year. Less than one percent of people diagnosed with the disease are candidates for lung transplantation, the only life-saving therapy.

This Father’s Day, PF Warriors celebrates Craig, who has become a tireless advocate for the pulmonary fibrosis (PF) community. Recently, he completed a 32-mile walk around Manhattan, called “The Great Saunter”, to raise awareness and support PF Warriors in their work to help those affected by PF.

“His journey honored those living with PF and truly highlighted the strength of families facing this progressive and incurable lung disease,” said Dolly Kervitsky, President of PF Warriors. “Craig’s story is one of courage, love, and hope,” said Dolly Kervitsky, President of PF Warriors. “This Father’s Day, we celebrate Craig—and all the fathers, children, and families navigating life with pulmonary fibrosis.”

“Every step I took was for the people who can’t,” Craig said. “For the patients still waiting, for the families who are grieving, and for my family, who never gave up on me.”

Craig also walked with deep gratitude for the donor who made his second chance possible. “I carry my donor with me every day—with every breath and every step. This walk was a tribute to them and their family, whose generosity gave me back my life.”

About PF Warriors

PF Warriors is the largest non-profit patient support network dedicated to individuals and families affected by fibrotic lung diseases, with more than 23,000 members, caregivers, healthcare providers, and partners across the U.S. and 14 other countries. The organization offers multilingual, patient-centered education and support through expert-led monthly webinars, online support group meetings, social media communities, and special advocacy programs. PF Warriors is committed to providing hope, information, and community to all those affected by pulmonary fibrosis. Learn more and join for free at www.pfwarriors.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.