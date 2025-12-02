Ascend Technologies Joins HubSpot's Partner Ecosystem to Advance CRM, Automation, and AI-Driven Strategy

The new partnership empowers clients to leverage modern HubSpot tools with Ascend's expert guidance and integrated technology services.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascend Technologies is proud to announce its new designation as a HubSpot Solutions Partner, further expanding Ascend’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) expertise and portfolio of customer engagement solutions. Through this partnership, Ascend will deliver HubSpot’s powerful customer platform with marketing, sales, and service tools to help clients attract, engage, and delight their customers more effectively.HubSpot’s global Solutions Partner ecosystem brings together industry experts who specialize in driving growth through CRM, marketing automation, customer service, and digital experience solutions. As a member of this network, Ascend will join a global community that believes putting clients first is the key to growth and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.Ascend's addition of HubSpot builds on the firm’s 16 years of success implementing CRM solutions for clients across industries such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Ascend has been benefiting from HubSpot in its own tech stack since 2017, and we’re excited to share our experience and expertise to help clients drive growth using the platform. By expanding its CRM ecosystem to include HubSpot, Ascend offers clients even greater flexibility to align technology with their go-to-market strategies."We’re thrilled to join the HubSpot Solutions Partner Program," said Kyle Nelson, Chief Revenue Officer at Ascend Technologies. "This partnership represents an exciting new chapter in our mission to help clients connect their sales, marketing, and service operations through the right technology. With HubSpot’s intuitive platform and Ascend’s deep implementation expertise, we can empower even more organizations to drive meaningful growth and elevate every stage of the journey."Beyond CRM, Ascend continues to lead organizations in modernizing end-to-end operations through cybersecurity, cloud, IT infrastructure, service desk, and efficiency-driven technology solutions that elevate client experience and business outcomes.Nicole Mathieu, Director of Partner Acquisition & Development at HubSpot, said, “We’re so excited to announce our new partnership with Ascend Technologies! They share our passion for putting the customer experience first. Their expertise is exactly what growing mid-market and enterprise businesses need to tackle complex challenges and drive real results with HubSpot’s platform. As one of our key upmarket partners, Ascend’s deep capabilities will be critical in helping teams unlock HubSpot’s full potential and achieve transformative growth together.”About Ascend Technologies:Ascend Technologies, one of the largest Technology Solution Providers in the central U.S., is known for delivering cutting-edge managed and consulting services in cybersecurity, private cloud, infrastructure, support desk, HubSpot, Salesforce, and Microsoft solutions. With a client-focused approach and a commitment to innovation, Ascend continues to drive progress through its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, delivering smarter, more efficient solutions. By supporting organizations with adaptable, secure technology strategies, Ascend helps clients stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Learn more at teamascend.com About HubSpot:HubSpot is the customer platform that helps your business grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connections for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem with over 2,000 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content from HubSpot Academy. Today, over 278,000 customers, like DoorDash, Reddit, Eventbrite, and Tumblr, across more than 135 countries use HubSpot to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at hubspot.com

