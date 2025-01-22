Ascend Technologies Announces Leadership Transition: Welcoming Kyle Nelson as Chief Revenue Officer

Chief Revenue Officer Transition Announcement

Bringing Fresh Perspectives and Strategic Vision to Drive Further Growth and Innovation

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascend Technologies , a leading Technology Solutions Provider, announced a leadership change within its executive team. Dana Bailey , who has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s revenue strategies since the inception of the company in early 2020, has stepped down as Chief Revenue Officer and moved into a consultative role. The company is excited to welcome Kyle Nelson as the new CRO, effective immediately.Reflecting on his tenure, Dana Bailey shared, “It has been an incredible journey contributing to Ascend’s growth and success. I believe wholeheartedly in the power of fresh perspectives and new leadership to propel the company to even greater heights. Kyle brings a wealth of experience and innovative ideas, and I’m confident Ascend is in excellent hands moving forward.”Kyle Nelson, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in business development, lead generation, and building brand awareness, will focus on driving strategic growth initiatives and expanding Ascend’s market presence. The selection process, which involved key stakeholders and leadership, underscored Kyle’s alignment with the company’s vision.“The decision to appoint Kyle as our new Chief Revenue Officer was unanimous,” said Kenny Kinley, President & CEO of Ascend Technologies “Kyle’s proven track record, innovative approach, and commitment to excellence make him an incredible fit for our organization. We are particularly excited about building brand awareness and strengthening our presence while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”“I am honored to join Ascend Technologies at a pivotal time in its growth journey,” said Kyle Nelson. “This is a company that values innovation, collaboration, and client success, and I am excited to contribute to its future accomplishments."Ascend extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dana for his unwavering dedication and significant contributions to the company. His efforts have been instrumental in fostering strong relationships with team members across all areas of the business. These contributions have left a lasting legacy that will continue to influence and inspire the organization for years to come. Looking forward, Ascend is delighted to embark on this new chapter under Kyle’s leadership.About Ascend Technologies:Ascend Technologies, one of the largest Technology Solution Providers in the central U.S., is known for delivering cutting-edge managed and consulting services in cybersecurity, private cloud, infrastructure, support desk, Salesforce and Microsoft solutions. With a client-focused approach and a commitment to innovation, Ascend continues to drive progress through its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, delivering smarter, more efficient solutions. By supporting organizations with adaptable, secure technology strategies, Ascend helps clients stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit teamascend.com.

