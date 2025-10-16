Ascend Technologies Names Amar Patel as CEO to Drive Next Era of Growth; Kenny Kinley Continues as Owner & Board Member

Kenny Kinley & Amar Patel

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascend Technologies today announced a leadership transition as Amar Patel has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Kenny Kinley , who has served as a leader for nearly 14 years with the organization. Kenny will continue to play an active role in Ascend’s future as both an owner and board member.During his tenure, Kenny was instrumental in creating opportunities for growth, expanding capabilities, and achieving client successes. Known for his ability to inspire and genuinely care for everyone around him, he leaves behind a leadership legacy that will be deeply felt across the organization.“It has been an honor to serve our clients and team members,” said Kenny Kinley. “I am proud of what we’ve built together, from guiding the merger that created Ascend as we know it today, to the culture of care and collaboration that defines our team. In planning for my transition, I worked diligently with our board to find a successor who truly embodies our values and fits seamlessly into our culture. While I am stepping aside from the President & CEO role, I remain fully invested as an owner and board member. Ascend is in great hands with Amar, whose growth mindset and commitment will propel the company to even greater heights.”Amar brings a strong, well-rounded perspective, having progressed from an SDR role to executive leadership positions throughout his career. His industry experience, combined with a values-driven leadership style, will enable Ascend to continue building on its momentum and expanding opportunities for clients, partners, and team members alike.“What excites me most about leading Ascend is how deeply the company principles reflect my own values,” said Amar Patel. “Throughout my career, I’ve believed that listening, learning, and leading with integrity are the keys to sustainable growth. I look forward to working alongside our incredible team and clients to take Ascend to the next level.”“The Board is grateful for Kenny’s years of extraordinary leadership and his ongoing role as an active owner and board member,” said Gillis Cashman, Managing Partner at M|C Partners. “We are equally confident in Amar’s ability to carry the company forward, guided by the same principles that have made Ascend a trusted partner in technology services.”About Ascend Technologies:Ascend Technologies, one of the largest Technology Solution Providers in the central U.S., is known for delivering cutting-edge managed and consulting services in cybersecurity, private cloud, infrastructure, support desk, Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft solutions. With a client-focused approach and a commitment to innovation, Ascend continues to drive progress through its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, delivering smarter, more efficient solutions. By supporting organizations with adaptable, secure technology strategies, Ascend helps clients stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit teamascend.com.About M/C Partners:M|C Partners is a private equity firm focused on mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. With over 30 years of experience and $2.8 billion invested in more than 150 companies, M|C Partners leverages its deep industry expertise to identify growth opportunities and partner with innovative companies. For more information, visit mcpartners.com.

