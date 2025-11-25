Artisan Built Communities Wins Two Gold OBIE Awards for Salacoa

Artisan Built Communities wins two Gold awards at 2025 OBIE Awards

Awards highlight the home builder’s affordable Calhoun community

The Azalea model home and sales office at Salacoa showcase the craftsmanship, design vision and attention to detail that define our brand” — Stephen Haines, President of Artisan Built Communities

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artisan Built Communities was honored with two Gold awards at the 45th annual OBIE Awards, presented by the Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council on behalf of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. The OBIE Awards celebrate outstanding achievement in the Atlanta new home construction industry.This year, Artisan Built Communities earned top honors for its work at Salacoa in Calhoun, Georgia, taking home Gold Awards for Best Interior Merchandising for Detached Models priced at $299,999 and Under for its Azalea model and Best Model Home Sales Office. These awards highlight the builder’s innovative sales and marketing strategy, which combines strong brand storytelling, thoughtful design and an exceptional customer experience to engage today’s homebuyers.“It’s always an honor to be recognized among Atlanta’s best in homebuilding,” said Stephen Haines, President of Artisan Built Communities. “The Azalea model home and sales office at Salacoa showcase the craftsmanship, design vision and attention to detail that define our brand. These awards are a testament to our team’s creativity and dedication to creating communities that truly feel like home.”Salacoa is Calhoun’s only residential waterpark community, offering residents a true resort-style experience right at home. The centerpiece of the community is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that is fun for the whole family with slides, splash fountains and a relaxing sun deck. Residents also enjoy a swimming pool, clubhouse, walking trails around the five-acre lake, an amphitheater for community gatherings, a playground, pickleball courts and a fenced dog park.Beyond its amenities, Salacoa’s location provides unmatched convenience and connection. Located just minutes from historic downtown Calhoun, residents enjoy easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment, along with nearby parks, schools and I-75 for effortless commuting. The community combines small-town charm with modern convenience, making it an ideal setting for families and first-time homebuyers alike.Homes within Salacoa range from ranch-style to spacious two-story designs with up to five bedrooms, offering open interiors and inviting outdoor spaces. Each home reflects Artisan Built Communities’ commitment to quality craftsmanship and attainable luxury with prices from $302,900.The award-winning Azalea model stands out for its open-concept layout ideal for entertaining, a well-appointed kitchen with granite countertops, a large island and three spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. With thoughtful touches such as an upstairs laundry room, optional great room fireplace and a charming back patio for outdoor gatherings, the Azalea makes everyday living feel effortless and inspired. This year, the model earned a Gold OBIE Award for its innovative interior design that creates a cohesive, inviting flow throughout the home. From the playful, dinosaur-themed children’s bedroom to the serene blue accents in the family room, the Azalea captivates homebuyers with its warm, stylish aesthetic that blends comfort and creativity in every detail.For more information on Artisan Built Communities, visit DiscoverArtisan.com . Interested homebuyers can visit the sales office at the Azalea model to begin their tour of available homes at Salacoa.ABOUT ARTISAN BUILT COMMUNITIESWith more than 1,000 homes built and over 100 years of combined experience, the mission of Artisan Built Communities is to provide affordable elegance, providing more quality at reasonable prices. Artisan communities are known for amenities that embrace nature and are designed for active adults, singles and families. For more information on finding your perfect home and neighborhood with Artisan Built Communities, visit DiscoverArtisan.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.