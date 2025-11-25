President Cyril Ramaphosa: Seventh African Union-European Union Summit

THEMATIC SESSION 1 MULTILATERALISM

Your Excellency João Lourenço, President of Angola and Chairperson of the African Union,

Your Excellency António Costa, President of the European Council,

Your Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission,

Your Excellency Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission,

Your Excellency António Gutteres, Secretary-General of the United Nations,

Excellencies,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Allow me to begin by congratulating our hosts, the Republic of Angola, on the 50th anniversary of their independence.

This milestone is a reminder of the long road we have travelled together, as countries and as a continent. It gives us inspiration and encouragement as we chart the road ahead.

It is fitting that the African Union's theme for this year is: “Year of Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations”.

If, in line with this them, we are to address historical injustices and build a better future, we need to reinforce multilateralism.

The multilateral system is under great pressure. Geopolitical rivalry continues to cause turbulence in the rules-based international order.

South Africa remains convinced that global challenges are best resolved through multilateralism anchored on the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Significant reforms are required to transform the United Nations, global financial architecture, and the international trade system to enhance sustainability, efficiency, inclusiveness and the voice of developing economy countries.

More than two thirds of UN General Assembly Member States still do not enjoy permanent representation on the Security Council.

To ensure the Security Council's credibility and legitimacy, we need to advance Africa's position as per the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration.

For Africa, a stable and predictable multilateral trading system is essential to support growth and meaningful integration into the global economy.

Inequality in global trade affects the world’s most vulnerable, including countries that are already burdened by mounting sovereign debt, a sharp decline in exports, and cuts in overseas development assistance.

These are issues that are addressed in the G20 Leaders’ Declaration adopted in Johannesburg over the weekend.

In the declaration, the leaders reaffirm their commitment to support efforts by low- and middle-income countries to address debt vulnerabilities.

They also affirm the importance of a rules-based multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core.

Significantly, the Leaders’ Declaration acknowledges that the agreed-upon rules in the WTO are key to facilitating global trade.

In the declaration, the G20 leaders recognise that meaningful and comprehensive reform of the WTO is essential to improve its functions so that it is better suited to advance all Members’ objectives.

When global trade systems are stable and predictable, it gives confidence to governments, assurance to exporters and offers security to workers around the world.

Such reform should be development-centred and address persisting development gaps in the global economy. Crucially, it must allow developing economies to adopt legitimate public policy measures that support value addition, industrialisation and diversification.

We need to ensure that trade becomes a powerful instrument for inclusive, sustainable and balanced growth.

This year, we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the AU-EU Partnership.

This is a pivotal moment to jointly champion Africa’s Agenda 2063 and its Second Ten Year Implementation Plan, with youth and women empowerment at the centre of our efforts.

As we build this partnership between Africa and Europe – as we reflect on where we have come from and where we want to go – we must be resolute in working towards deepening the economic, social and political integration of the African continent.

I thank you.

