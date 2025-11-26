Gauteng Roads and Transport on Gauteng Transport Inspectorate operations

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), working jointly with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), continues to deliver strong enforcement results through its high-impact stop-and-search operations aimed at curbing lawlessness, combating criminal activity, and strengthening compliance with traffic laws across the province.

In the week of 17-23 November 2025, GTI officers arrested a motorist for possession of a stolen vehicle, two for attempting to bribe officials, and two others for driving under the influence (DUI). These operations were conducted across major transport corridors in the province.

In addition, officers issued a significant number of infringement notices to non-compliant public transport operators and dealt with several cases involving unroadworthy vehicles and other traffic violations.

Over 200 manual infringement notices were issued, while a further 506 notices were processed electronically using GTI’s e-Force devices.

The high-impact operations also resulted in 52 vehicles receiving discontinuation notices for non-compliance with key road safety regulations.

Further key outcomes from the week-long operations include:

52 minibus taxi operators found driving without valid licences,

14 operators driving vehicles without licence discs, and

49 minibus taxis discontinued due to non-compliance.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, commended enforcement teams for their sustained commitment and effectiveness.

“The process of reclaiming our roads from lawlessness and impunity has started in earnest. These results, so far, demonstrate that when we strengthen visibility and act decisively, we save lives. Our message is clear: if you choose to undermine traffic laws in Gauteng, you will face the full might of the law.”

GTI’s operations are part of the Provincial Government’s ongoing commitment to enforcing traffic compliance, enhancing police visibility on the roads whilst sending a firm message that criminality and non-compliance will not be tolerated.

The Inspectorate comprises a dedicated team of 96 officers and remains steadfast in its mission to enhance road safety, clamp down on illegal operations and upholding the rule of law across the province.

