Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla, Premier MaQueen Letshoa- Mathae and MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi open Borwa Clinic in Tweespruit, 26 Nov

The newly constructed Borwa Clinic in Tweespruit will be officially handed over to the Premier of the Free State, MaQueen Letshoa- Mathae and the MEC for Health, Monyatso Mahlatsi by the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Joe Phaahla, in Tweespruit, on the 26 of November 2025.

The state-of-the-art clinic, completed in July 2025, is a milestone achievement by the National Department of Health, aimed at improving healthcare services for the Tweespruit community as part of ongoing efforts by the government to improve health infrastructure, which is key for universal health coverage.

The clinic boasts a range of facilities, including a 60,000-litre water tank to address water shortages, a nurses' home to attract and retain staff, and sufficient space to reduce congestion. The clinic will provide a comprehensive Primary Healthcare (PHC) package of services, featuring a dental office and an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) office, meeting the requirements of an ideal clinic.

This is part of government`s commitment deliver quality healthcare services to all citizens. The clinic's opening is expected to significantly improve healthcare access and outcomes for the Tweespruit community.

Details of the Event: 
Date: Wednesday, 26 November 2025 
Time: 09H00 
Venue: Borwa Clinic, Tweespruit – Free State

RSVP: 
Ms Pulane Tsupane 
E-mail:pulane.tsupane@fspremier.gov.za  

For more information and media enquiries, please contact: 
Mr Foster Mohale 
Departmental Spokesperson National Health Department 
Cell: 072 432 3792 
E-mail: foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Mondli Mvambi 
Departmental Spokesperson Free State Department of Health 
Cell: 082 043 3744 
E-mail: MvambiMJ@fshealth.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

 

