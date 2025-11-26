Commission for Gender Equality launches a public call for society to lodge gender-related complaints

The Commission for Gender Equality is today launching a public education messaging campaign called VELA in collaboration with Dumisa TV (DSTV channel 340), to encourage society who have experienced discrimination on the basis of their gender or sexuality and have not received the assistance they needed from relevant authorities, to come forward and lodge legal complaints with the Commission.

The Commission is empowered by its legislative mandate to receive and investigate gender-related complaints, ensuring justice for society. The education and information campaign will be televised on Dumisa TV, alongside the opening of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, from today, 25 November 2025, until 10 December 2025.

The Commission for Gender Equality is committed to protecting, educating, and advancing gender equality whilst also ensuring that social justice is accessed and served for all

The campaign will be broadcast as follows:

Media Schedule Week 1: 25-30 November 2025

Time-band Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun 06:00-14:59 x x x x x x 15:00-17:59 x x x x x x

Media Schedule Week 2: 01-07 December 2025

Time-band Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun 06:00-14:59 x x x x x x x 15:00-17:59 x x x x x x x

Media Schedule Week 3: 08-10 December 2025

Time-band Mon Tue Wed 06:00-14:59 x x x 15:00-17:59 x x x

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Javu Baloyi

Cell: 083 579 3306

E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

