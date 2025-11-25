Love Without Boundaries Presents 2025 Global Conference Series on Family-Based Foster Care

Sokleng In, Love Without Boundaries’ Cambodia Director, presents LWB’s Foster Care Guide during a training session with community partners in Cambodia. MJ Ortiz, Love Without Boundaries’ Guatemala Director, leads a training session in Guatemala, walking participants through key concepts from LWB’s Foster Care Guide.

Love Without Boundaries will host its Second Annual 2025 foster care conference series, uniting leaders across four countries to advance family-based care.

ST. PETERSBERG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Without Boundaries (LWB) has announced the upcoming 2025 LWB International Family-Based Foster Care Conference Series, a multi-country initiative designed to encourage shared learning, collaboration, and expanding awareness around the importance of children experiencing family-based care . Now in its second year, the conference series reflects LWB’s commitment to supporting communities and government partners that are working to expand foster care alternatives to institutional settings and ensure children have a place where they feel they belong.Through dialogue, practical examples, and locally led experiences, the conference series highlights key principles from LWB’s foster care approach, including helping children form healthy attachments and receive consistent care that supports their emotional wellbeing. The series builds on efforts to help children experience the security of a family and to support the foster parents who play such a vital role in their healing.The conference in Cambodia will bring together community representatives and child-welfare partners in Svay, where LWB is opening its fifth foster care program. The gathering will provide an opportunity to share learning from years of experience supporting children in family settings, highlight the positive outcomes seen through reunification and foster placements, and contribute to the country’s ongoing movement toward expanding family-based care. By creating space for dialogue and practical exchange, the conference will help strengthen local understanding of foster care as a supportive and viable alternative to institutional care.Across Guatemala, the conference builds on a year-long national effort in which Love Without Boundaries has joined with the government’s Secretariat of Social Welfare, through its Department of Temporary Foster Care, to hold multiple conferences and awareness gatherings throughout the entire country. Since January, these events have reached 20 departments and engaged nearly 600 local leaders, helping communities understand that foster care is not only possible, but a hopeful and loving alternative to institutional care.Within India, Love Without Boundaries partners with Youth Council for Development Alternatives to support awareness and understanding of family-based care in alignment with nationally recognized frameworks. A foster care conference is being organized in Sambalpur, with participation from approximately 50 key stakeholders. The gathering is intended to encourage shared learning, highlight local experiences, and support efforts that honor children’s need to grow up in safe and nurturing families, while respecting national processes and community leadership.In Uganda, plans for the conference in Jinja will bring together approximately 100 participants for a three-day learning and discussion event focused on advancing understanding of family-based care. The program will include experiences shared directly by foster parents, two foster children, and insights from an officer from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, along with a presentation on LWB’s work in the country, a panel discussion, and plenary reflection. Held in December, the conference supports growing national interest in family-based alternatives by centering lived experience and open dialogue.The Second Annual 2025 LWB International Family-Based Foster Care Conference Series reflects a growing international movement toward family-based care and highlights the expanding interest in alternatives to institutional settings. Through country-led discussions, shared experiences, and collaborative learning, the conference series strengthens momentum across Cambodia, Guatemala, India, and Uganda, helping more communities explore foster care as a compassionate and practical path forward. Love Without Boundaries remains committed to supporting locally led efforts that honor children’s need for connection, belonging, and consistent care within a family environment.Love Without Boundaries is a global nonprofit organization that provides hope and healing to vulnerable children through education, foster care, nutrition, and medical support. LWB believes every child deserves to grow up in a safe and nurturing family environment where they can thrive and reach their full potential.

