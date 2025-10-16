Love Without Boundaries Launches Playful Learning Guide

Sarai, age 3, proudly shares her artwork at LWB’s Early Childhood Development Center, where play-based lessons help children build confidence and curiosity. A teacher guides her students through a play-based learning activity using simple materials, showing how creativity can transform early education. A student at Love Without Boundaries’ Early Childhood Development Center proudly displays his colorful counting project—an example of how simple materials can make math fun and engaging.

A new guide from LWB spotlights Cambodian teachers using creativity and play to transform early childhood education.

When teachers are empowered to innovate, they can change the way children experience education.” — Julia Chiodo, Director of People and Special Projects

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Without Boundaries (LWB) has launched its new Playful Learning Guide : Early Childhood Activities from LWB’s Classrooms, a collection of over 50 play-based activities created by the teachers at LWB’s Early Childhood Development Center in rural Cambodia.The guide highlights what LWB has long believed: that children learn best when they are invited to play, explore, and discover with the support of caring adults. While early education in Cambodia often leans on rote memorization, teachers at LWB’s center have pioneered a different path, using imagination and simple, everyday materials to create interactive lessons. With creativity, our teachers transform ordinary objects into learning tools. A cardboard mouth with bottle caps helps children practice brushing, clothespins support counting and sorting, and leaves and flowers inspire colorful art that reflects the natural world. Each game is designed to teach important skills, but just as importantly, they help children laugh, grow in confidence, and see learning as something exciting.One of the children experiencing this approach today is Sarai, a lively three-year-old from Sokhem village. At the center, she spends time sorting colors, fruits, and animals, and joins her classmates in singing, dancing, and crafts. Once shy, she now speaks with confidence and joy, eager to share her thoughts with friends and teachers.Her story is one of many that show why play matters. With the guidance of creative teachers, Sarai has discovered that learning can be interactive, hands-on, and fun — an experience that has shaped her education and built a strong foundation for years to come. Stories like hers illustrate why the guide was created and why teacher innovation matters.“This guide is a tribute to the remarkable teachers who make learning joyful every day,” said Julia Chiodo, Director of People and Special Projects at Love Without Boundaries. “They have shown us that when teachers are empowered to innovate, they can change the way children experience education. We believe this model can inspire classrooms all around the world.”The Playful Learning Guide is organized by developmental themes such as science and nature, fine and gross motor skills, creative expression, language and literacy, math, and social-emotional learning. Each activity was designed and tested in LWB classrooms and can be adapted easily in homes, schools, and community settings worldwide.By publishing this guide, LWB hopes to share the expertise of its teachers and spark a larger movement toward play-based early education, especially in areas where children are often taught only through repetition.The Playful Learning Guide is available for download at https://www.lwbkids.org/resources/#Education

