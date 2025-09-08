Love Without Boundaries Welcomes David McCurry as Director of Development

David McCurry joins Love Without Boundaries to strengthen donor partnerships and expand global impact for children

David McCurry joins LWB as Director of Development, bringing 20+ years of fundraising experience to help children worldwide.

I am honored to join LWB and help further its mission of bringing love, hope, and healing to vulnerable children. ” — David McCurry

ST PETERSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Without Boundaries (LWB), a global nonprofit dedicated to bringing hope and healing to vulnerable children , is pleased to announce the appointment of David McCurry, MBA, MS, CFRE, as its new Director of Development.McCurry is a seasoned fundraising executive with more than 20 years of success leading development teams, building donor-centered strategies, and securing transformational gifts. He has raised millions for mission-driven organizations, most recently serving as Vice President of Development at Awana, where he helped raise more than $10 million in a single year, including $2.5 million during the ministry’s first-ever major donor weekend. He has also led development efforts at healthcare, education, and international nonprofits, consistently driving donor engagement and organizational growth.“We are thrilled to welcome David to the Love Without Boundaries family,” said Amy Flynn-Smith, CEO. “His deep experience in donor engagement and his heart for children will be instrumental as we continue expanding programs to provide medical care, education, and family-based support to children around the world.”McCurry is passionate about connecting donors to meaningful opportunities that change lives. As the author of Called to Give: Stewardship and the Christian Faith and a longtime Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE), he believes that generosity not only transforms organizations but also grows the hearts of those who give.“I am honored to join Love Without Boundaries and help further its mission of bringing love, hope, and healing to vulnerable children,” said McCurry. “I look forward to building strong, meaningful partnerships with donors who share our vision of a world where every child can thrive in the love of a family.”McCurry’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as LWB expands its work in 2025, including advancing access to pediatric heart surgeries, strengthening foster care programs in Cambodia and Uganda, and providing critical nutrition and education support for children in Guatemala and Cambodia.For more information or to learn how to partner with David and the Love Without Boundaries team, please visit www.lwbkids.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.