Western Cape Mobility on drunk driving arrests before Festive season

The Western Cape Mobility Department has issued a stern warning to motorists following an alarming 24 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol recorded in just one week.

Between 17 and 23 November 2025, Provincial Traffic Services conducted 168 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checks, and speed control operations across the province. Just over 30,000 vehicles were stopped and checked, resulting in over 9,000 fines issued for various driver and vehicle fitness violations. Officers also recorded 200 speeding offences during this period.

A total of 46 arrests were made for the following offences:

24 × driving under the influence of alcohol

3 × reckless and negligent driving

6 × goods overloading

6 × possession of fraudulent documentation

3 × undocumented persons

1 × willfully damaging or tampering with a vehicle, or throwing an object at a vehicle

1 × bribery

1 × obstructing or hindering an authorised officer in the execution of duty

1 × threatening or suggesting the use of violence against a traffic officer

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku expressed deep concern at the spike in drunk driving incidents. “Every driver who gets behind the wheel after drinking is a danger not only to themselves, but to every person on the road. As we approach the festive season, we are intensifying enforcement to ensure that law-abiding road users can travel safely. Driving under the influence will not be tolerated, and we will continue to take decisive action against offenders,” said Minister Sileku.

Chief Director of Traffic Management Maxine Bezuidenhout urged the public to take responsibility. “The high number of drunk driving arrests is deeply concerning. Even small amounts of alcohol can impair judgement and slow reaction times. Our officers will continue to take firm action against anyone who chooses to endanger others by driving under the influence. We urge motorists to act responsibly, respect the law, and help us prevent unnecessary incidents and loss of life on our roads”, said Bezuidenhout.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead by:

Using e-hailing services or metered taxis.

Appointing a sober designated driver.

Arranging to stay over where you are socialising.

Asking a friend or family member for a lift.

Refuse to get into a vehicle with a driver who has been drinking.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Minister Sileku concluded.

