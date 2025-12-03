Political Artist Andrea Limauro Unveils New Climate Mural in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrea Limauro, a political muralist and city planner based in Washington, DC, in partnership with the Southwest Business Improvement District (SWBID), today announced the completion of “A River Runs Through It,” the third mural in his “ The Climate of Future Past Series .”The mural, located in Lansburgh Park and painted with the assistance of over two dozen Southwest residents and local Richard Wright High School Students, focuses on James Creek, a historic “ghost” creek that today runs beneath the neighborhood, and whose floodplain puts approximately 1,000 units of public housing and a large area of the community at higher risk of flooding. In 2024, the District Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) worked with residents to redesign Lansburgh into a “sponge park” that could absorb excess stormwater that would otherwise flood nearby homes and businesses. Limauro’s mural raises awareness about the risk of climate emergencies and the significance of building green infrastructure to protect our communities.“The design work that the District and residents completed in Lansburgh is critical as extreme storms become more and more commonplace,” said Andrea Limauro, artist. “’A River Runs Through It’ commemorates the Southwest community, the history of the James Creek floodplain and raises awareness about the important infrastructure that needs to be developed to protect the community.”“This mural, painted by and for the Southwest community, adds to our growing collection of public art that brightens our neighborhood,” said Jessie Himmelrich, Director of Public Space at the SWBID. “We are so proud to work with Andrea and help bring awareness to climate risks and innovative solutions taking place in our neighborhood.”This mural was initially commissioned as one in a series of four artworks and four written opinions for the Washington Post’s 2025 “Four Seasons” collaboration. The commission was abruptly canceled several weeks prior to the third mural’s painting. Limauro remains committed to completing all four murals and publishing all opinion pieces.###About the Southwest Business Improvement District (SWBID)The Southwest Business Improvement District (SWBID) is a 501(c)(6) corporation that was established in December 2014. The SWBID spans 483 acres south of the National Mall, including the SW Federal Center, the District Wharf, and the Southwest Waterfront. We’re a BID with a larger purpose. The work of the SWBID is to make this community more connected, the neighborhood more beautiful, and have more opportunities for people and businesses to thrive in a commonplace.

