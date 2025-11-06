Hoag Introduces Breakthrough Technology to Improve Precision and Outcomes in Prostate Cancer Surgery

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoag is the first health system in the U.S. to bring the HistologScanner to patients with prostate cancer, giving surgeons the ability to analyze tissue microscopically in the operating room within minutes. This real-time feedback enhances surgical precision, reduces the need for repeat interventions, and supports safer, more effective treatment.Underscoring its commitment to fighting prostate cancer safely, effectively and with the most advanced tools available, Hoag is pleased to add the HistologScanner to its resources. The technology captures high-resolution, real-time images of freshly removed tumors and tissue, enabling surgeons to make the most informed decisions while still in the operating room. The breakthrough technology is expected to make critical nerve-sparing prostate cancer techniques accessible to more men. Jeffrey C. Bassett, M.D. , M.P.H., the Benjamin & Carmela Du Endowed Chair in Urologic Oncology, has been performing HistologScanner prostate cancer surgery at Hoag and presented his findings at the recent 2025 World Congress of Endourology and Uro-Technology conference.“Advancing our ability to remove cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue makes robotic-assisted prostate cancer removal surgery more effective from both an oncologic and functional outcome standpoint,” Dr. Bassett said. “It’s a game-changer.”The HistologScanner has also been used in breast and skin cancer assessment and treatment. Hoag is an early adopter of the scanner, bringing advanced precision to robot-assisted radical prostatectomy, and plans to explore its integration into breast cancer surgeries in the future to further enhance surgical outcomes. Robert R. Torrey III, M.D. , the Director of Urology at Hoag, explained that concerns about leaving behind cancerous tissue, and the resulting risk of recurrence, can limit how many men are eligible for nerve-sparing surgical techniques that preserve urinary and sexual function after prostate cancer surgery. Moreover, intraoperative margin assessment has been shown to preserve erectile function in men undergoing prostate removal.“The precision, speed and scope of the scanner’s capability will increase the ability of surgeons to perform real-time margin status during cancer surgery,” he said. “This will reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and improve quality of life.”Hoag has been recognized nationally for its dedication to advancing prostate cancer treatment through smaller incisions, enhanced precision and accuracy, faster recovery, while preserving urine control and erectile function.Thanks to philanthropy, Hoag is able to acquire leading-edge technologies—many made possible by generous community support, including a transformational $9 million gift from Dean and Gerda Koontz that brought the ViewRay MRIdianlinear accelerator to Hoag. This technology combines MRI imaging with a linear accelerator to deliver highly precise radiation to tumors once considered too risky to treat; Single Port da Vinci Robotic Surgery systems, used for robot-assisted radical prostatectomy with exceptional precision and control; and Focal One High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), which targets and destroys only the cancerous portion of the prostate. Together, these innovations help Hoag deliver more effective and more personalized prostate cancer care—advancements that continue to be strengthened through ongoing donor support.“The HistologScanner represents an important advancement in how we treat prostate cancer,” Dr. Bassett said. “At Hoag, we are committed to adopting technologies that remove cancer with the highest precision possible while preserving quality of life and minimizing the risk of urinary and sexual dysfunction for our patients.”About HoagHoag is a nonprofit, regional healthcare delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 18 urgent care facilities, 13 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of healthcare services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women’s health, and orthopedics through Hoag’s affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and five ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest-ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnetwith Distinction hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

