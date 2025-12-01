Dr. Roman Yampolskiy, Pioneer of the AI Safety Movement, Joins Board of Nonprofit GuardRailNow

Dr. Roman Yampolskiy, a prominent and outspoken expert in the field of AI safety has joined the Board of Directors for GuardRailNow.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Roman Yampolskiy, one of most prominent and outspoken experts in the field of AI safety and the author of AI: Unexplainable, Unpredictable, Uncontrollable, an in-depth examination of the technical, ethical, and existential challenges of artificial intelligence, has joined the Board of Directors for GuardRailNow , a nonprofit committed to making AI extinction risk kitchen table conversation. In this role, he will help shape GuardRailNow’s mission to sound the alarm about AI extinction risk, working to create a world where narrow, tool AI is developed responsibly, governed transparently, and used to strengthen, not endanger, humanity. GuardRailNow and Dr. Yampolskiy both support a permanent ban on the creation of superintelligence.“Waking people up to the idea that if we don’t ban superintelligence, AI is likely to kill us all, is critical to human survival on Earth. GuardRailNow’s mission to make AI risk everyday conversation is vitally important and long overdue,” Yampolskiy said. “Contributing to this board allows me to help accelerate the organization’s unique mission of spreading the unvarnished truth. Now is a pivotal moment, and the choices we make today will decide if we are here to reap the many benefits of AI or go extinct.”Yampolskiy is actively engaged in the AI safety movement, warning that unaligned and uncontrollable superintelligence will pose existential risks to humanity. Advocating for caution, he supports slowing or pausing AI development until stronger safety mechanisms are in place. Yampolskiy’s voice is breaking through to the general public. His recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience has 1.6M views on YouTube, and his appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast just passed 10 million views on YouTube.“Roman tells it like it is. There is no one out there talking AI extinction risk with no punches pulled like Roman. His brand of real, raw communication around AI risk is perfectly aligned with ours at GuardRailNow,” said John Sherman, President of GuardRailNow. “His efforts will help us address these risks directly and make strategic decisions that safeguard humanity. With his guidance, we can work to navigate AI’s rapid development and ensure it serves people, not puts them at risk.”Oliver Zhang, GuardRailNow Board Member and Managing Director of the Center for AI Safety said “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Roman Yampolskiy to the board of GuardRailNow. An eventual good outcome with AI risk starts with public engagement right now. Roman and John are the kind of communicators we need to help people understand what is to come for humanity if we don’t choose a different course than the one we are on.”Founded to address the growing disconnect between expert warnings and public understanding, GuardRailNow is a nonprofit with a singular mission: to make the risks of advanced AI a national conversation. Founded by John Sherman, father, citizen journalist, and Peabody Award winner, GuardRailNow leverages accessible media and clear, urgent messaging to inform the public about what experts increasingly consider a time-sensitive threat.Major current initiatives of GuardRailNow include The AI Risk Network , a YouTube channel with more than 300k subscribers, and the channel’s flagship podcast For Humanity: An AI Risk Podcast.As artificial intelligence systems advance at an unprecedented pace, leading voices in the field now caution that AI could pose extinction-level risks within the next 1 to 10 years. Despite these warnings, public awareness remains dangerously low and efforts to communicate these risks have often remained separated within technical and policy communities.

