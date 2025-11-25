DMPED Digest - September 2025 Edition

Letter from the Deputy Mayor

Yesterday marked a historic day for our city. We passed two major bills that strengthen our competitiveness and secure DC's future. The Commanders are officially coming home and we're transforming 180 acres along the Anacostia River into jobs, housing, and economic opportunity for DC. And with the passage of the RENTAL Act, we took important steps to ensure future housing investments and remain a leader in affordable housing production.

These milestones come at a time when residents and businesses rally to show the world that DC is open for business. We are uplifting neighborhoods, championing our autonomy, and delivering Mayor Bowser’s Growth Agenda – which is all about diversifying our economy and ensuring DC remains a thriving city.

This month, we're highlighting other key moments that reflect our city’s resilience and economic growth:

Mayor Bowser’s Fast Beauty Initiative Announcement & Yeleen Beauty Grand Opening advances our Better for Business strategy by making it easier and faster for beauty professionals to grow in DC.

Expanded Housing Access with the groundbreaking of the Housing In Downtown program and the ribbon-cutting of Ana Town Homes on Howard Road SE, which create new housing pathways for DC residents.

202 Creates Month fuels DC’s creative economy and celebrates local talent across all eight wards with events such as Art All Night and the Mayor’s Arts Awards.

Hispanic Heritage Month honors the culture, contributions, and economic impact of Hispanic and Latino communities worldwide.

Downtown DC Activations energized the city with activations like Art Ave, the Wizards 3v3 tournament, and will continue throughout the month of September with an incredible lineup of free, family-friendly activities.

DMPED is focused on creating new jobs for our residents, expanding local business opportunities for the future economy and celebrating the District's creative culture! With the Commanders return anchoring the largest economic development project in our city's history, DC's momentum has never been stronger.

Deputy Mayor Nina Albert



Read the full DMPED Digest September 2025 Edition here.