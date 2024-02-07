Exalate Achieves Platinum Atlassian Marketplace Status: A Milestone in Integration Excellence

Exalate Attains Platinum Status on the Atlassian Marketplace Francis Martens, Exalate

Becoming Platinum on Atlassian Marketplace is a reflection of our dedication to innovation and delivering value to businesses globally. It's more than a milestone; it's a promise fulfilled.” — Francis Martens, CEO and Product Owner, Exalate

ANTWERP, BELGIUM, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exalate proudly announces its attainment of Platinum status on the Atlassian Marketplace, marking a significant leap in the company's continuous commitment to becoming the preferred integration solution in the Atlassian ecosystem and beyond.

In achieving Platinum Atlassian Marketplace status, Exalate demonstrates a commitment beyond technological prowess; it stands as a testament to the dedicated efforts of the diverse Exalate team. Representing over 30 nationalities worldwide, the team consistently strives for excellence, scaling practices to meet the evolving and varied requirements of a growing customer base.

Exalate delivers robust integration, ensuring the highest level of scalability, flexibility, and security as it connects various task management systems.

Recognized as the dominant and fastest-growing Jira integration app, Exalate boasts a 30% market share within Atlassian's app space, with 4,300 active installs. Over 100 Atlassian Partners globally collaborate with Exalate for expert consultancy and configuration.

Exalate’s Platinum status signifies heightened efficiency, security, and reliability—a promise of expert integration service translating into improved operations, increased productivity, and better collaboration.

“Platinum Solution Partners have met our highest training criteria and have a proven practice that can scale from small to large customers. They have an established run rate of Atlassian business and are suitably resourced to manage a wide range of customer solutions. “

-Atlassian

Exalate's commitment extends beyond achieving status; it's about delivering tangible value to businesses of all sizes, tailored to meet real customer needs and shape the future of collaboration.

The journey of success began with the launch of Table Grid Editor in 2012, which later advanced into the Table Grid Next Generation. This add-on enables users to view and edit data in a grid format, easily configurable through a simple dashboard.

With the introduction of Exalate, the integration solution, in 2015, the company has continuously demonstrated expertise in navigating the dynamic Atlassian marketplace ecosystem, culminating in its current Platinum recognition.

The Platinum status highlights key differentiators vital for users:

Unmatched Training and Expertise: Demonstrates the highest Atlassian training criteria.

Proven Scalability: Exalate scales seamlessly, catering to both small and large customers.

Sales Goal Achievement and Security Excellence: Highlights reliability and commitment.

Swift Support: Ensures a seamless experience for customers.

Exalate's strength in complex integration scenarios lies in its powerful scripting mode, offering unmatched flexibility and scalability tailored to each business's unique needs.

Looking towards tomorrow, Exalate embraces the future with AI-powered syncs on the horizon—leading the next generation of middleware and ensuring secure, efficient, scalable integration across systems, teams, and companies.

As Exalate celebrates this significant achievement, it reaffirms its commitment to providing tangible value to businesses globally. The Platinum status is a testament to Exalate's dedication to seamless collaboration, demonstrated through proven expertise, unmatched scalability, and a customer-first approach.

About Exalate: Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, Exalate is a leading provider of integration software, fostering teamwork, collaboration, and productivity across tools, teams, and company borders. Boasting a team of over 100 experts worldwide, a partner network of over 180 companies, and serving more than 2,500 international customers. http://exalate.com