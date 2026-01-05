AAIS Celebrates 90 Years of Service to the Insurance Industry

A legacy built on expertise, collaboration, and trust since 1936.

Reaching our 90th anniversary is an extraordinary achievement that reflects the strength of our mission and the dedication of those who have supported this organization over the years.” — Ross Fisher, Interim CEO of AAIS

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is celebrating 90 years of service to the insurance industry, marking a milestone that reflects nearly a century of innovation, collaboration, and industry leadership. Founded in 1936, AAIS is a national advisory organization committed to serving its Member carriers. As a not-for-profit, AAIS is governed by a diverse group of insurers who rely on the association for advisory, statistical, and regulatory services that support efficiency, consistency, and compliance.Over the past nine decades, AAIS has evolved to meet the changing needs of the insurance marketplace, helping Members remain competitive in an increasingly complex and technology-driven environment. From its earliest days as a collaborative resource for insurers to its current role delivering modern product and regulatory solutions, AAIS continues to support Members as they adapt to industry change. Today, AAIS operates as a fully remote organization with more than 100 seasoned employees dedicated to advancing the insurance industry and providing quality service to Members across the country."Reaching our 90th anniversary is an extraordinary achievement that reflects the strength of our mission and the dedication of those who have supported this organization over the years," said Ross Fisher, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. "AAIS has long been a trusted partner to the insurance community, and this milestone highlights the lasting value we continue to deliver to our Members, service providers, and industry partners. As we honor our history, we are equally focused on the future — advancing innovation, strengthening collaboration, and supporting the evolving needs of the industry."AAIS's roots date to 1936, when the organization originated as an unincorporated association called the Mutual Marine Conference. In 1947, it merged with the Mutual Aircraft Conference to form the Transportation Insurance Rating Bureau (TIRB), a predecessor of AAIS.In 1975, TIRB became the American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) and established its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. AAIS Services Corporation was incorporated under Delaware law in 1979. In 1984, AAIS created an Illinois not-for-profit corporation and was incorporated in Delaware as a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. The organization relocated its headquarters from Chicago to Bensenville in 1981, to Wheaton in 2000, and then to Lisle in 2014.The anniversary is especially meaningful to former President and CEO Paul Baiocchi, who dedicated 36 years to the organization, including 25 years as its leader from 1987 to 2012."Celebrating AAIS's 90th anniversary is especially meaningful to me, having had the privilege of leading the organization for nearly a third of its history," Baiocchi said. "I am incredibly proud of our remarkable staff — their expertise, dedication to our mission, and unwavering commitment to exceptional service. I am equally proud of the strong, trusted relationships we built with our Members, service providers, and AAIS Partners. For decades, companies of all sizes have relied on AAIS as a dependable and trusted resource, and that legacy continues today."As part of its anniversary celebration, AAIS has launched a dedicated 90th anniversary webpage featuring a commemorative video, historical timeline, and testimonials from staff, Members, and Partners. Additional content highlighting the organization's legacy and impact will be shared throughout the year. The page is available at aaisonline.com/90years AAIS will continue to commemorate the milestone throughout 2026, recognizing the people, partnerships, and progress that have shaped the organization over the past nine decades. As AAIS enters its tenth decade, the organization remains committed to advancing innovation, fostering collaboration, and providing trusted solutions that strengthen the insurance industry for decades to come.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com

