Minister John Steenhuisen delivers keynote address at AFASA Conference with major Foot and mouth disease announcement, 26 Nov

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, invites media representatives to attend the African Farmers' Association of South Africa (AFASA) Leadership and Strategic Partnership Conference at which he will deliver the keynote address.

This engagement is particularly crucial as the minister is scheduled to provide a comprehensive update on the current status of the Foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks across the country. The highlight of the minister's address will be an important announcement detailing the definitive actions and strategy to be immediately taken by the government to effectively deal with the FMD challenge. This strategic intervention is aimed at strengthening disease control and securing the future of the red meat industry.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 26 November 2025

Venue: Agricultural Research Council, Roodeplaat, Pretoria

Time: 08:30–13:00

