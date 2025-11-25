JEANNINE MORRIS OF LANG REALTY NAMED 2025 WOMAN VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR BY THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF BOCA RATON

Congratulations to Jeannine Morris, proudly awarded the Junior League of Boca Raton’s 2025 Woman Volunteer of the Year for her extraordinary service and leadership.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty is proud to announce that Jeannine Morris, representing Place of Hope at the Leighan and David Rinker Campus, has been named the 2025 Woman Volunteer of the Year by the Junior League of Boca Raton. Morris was honored at the 38th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon and Fashion Show, held on November 21 at The Boca Raton.

“Supporting Place of Hope has been one of the most meaningful roles in my life,” she shared. “To be named Woman Volunteer of the Year among so many remarkable women is incredibly humbling,” said Morris. “It is a privilege to help further a mission that provides safety, guidance, and hope to children and families who need it most.”

Selected from a field of 40 outstanding nominees across Palm Beach and northern Broward Counties, Morris earned the top distinction for her steadfast commitment to improving the lives of children and families in foster care and transitional housing. Her work with Place of Hope has contributed to vital programs that offer safety, stability, mentorship, and long-term support to youth and families in crisis.

“Jeannine’s recognition is a tremendous point of pride for all of us at Lang Realty,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “Her dedication to Place of Hope and her passion for lifting up vulnerable children and families truly exemplify what it means to serve with heart. She is an extraordinary representative of Lang Realty and of our community.”

Morris has also been a long-time leader within Impact 100 Palm Beach County, an organization especially close to her heart. A member since 2012, she has spent more than a decade helping advance its mission to connect and inspire women to give collectively and provide transformational grants to local nonprofits. She served as Co-President of Impact 100 PBC for the past two years and previously dedicated three years as Co-Chair of the Communications Committee, helping strengthen the organization’s reach, engagement, and impact throughout the community.

The annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon is one of the region’s most anticipated philanthropic events, celebrating women who make significant and lasting impacts in the nonprofit sector. The event also featured a runway fashion show presented by The Boca Raton, with proceeds benefiting the Junior League of Boca Raton.

About Lang Realty

Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a boutique operation into a cornerstone of South Florida real estate. With more than 300 dedicated agents across offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, visit www.langrealty.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.