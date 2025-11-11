JUNK.COM BRINGS 'JUNK-FREE JOY' TO MERIDIAN RANCH TRUNK OR TREAT

Big turnout, big smiles. Junk.com loved being part of Meridan Ranch’s Trunk-or-Treat event in Peyton, CO—bringing a truckload of Halloween fun for families across the community.

Company Turns Junk Removal into a Community Favorite at Colorado’s Biggest Halloween Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halloween looked a little different this year at Meridian Ranch — instead of hauling away junk, Junk.com hauled in joy.

The Junk.com team rolled into the annual Meridian Ranch Trunk or Treat, part of the Haunt & Harvest Autumn Market, transforming a branded Junk truck into a candy station—and a massive photo-op for families. More than 5,000 attendees stopped by throughout the afternoon to enjoy the Halloween activation, snap pictures, and pick up goodie bags filled with treats and Junk.com swag.

“We haul away appliances, furniture, and the clutter people don’t want. But this time, we brought what everyone wants—candy and laughter,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “We believe in being part of the communities we serve. This event was all about connection, families, and fun.”

The truck—usually known for eco-friendly junk removal, donation pickups, and recycling—became a Halloween showpiece. Kids climbed inside the (temporarily junk-free) bed of the truck for themed photos, while parents learned about Junk.com’s year-round services, including same-day pickup, recycling partnerships, and local donation programs.

Junk.com uses events like this to reinforce its mission beyond cleanouts — showing up for the communities they serve.

“We want to be the team you call when you’re clearing out a garage, but also the team your kids remember because the ‘junk truck gave out candy,’” said Turturici. “If we can make someone’s day easier — or a little more fun — that’s what we’re here for.”

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a leading provider of efficient, eco-friendly junk removal services with locations throughout the United States. Serving both residential and commercial clients, the company is known for its same-day service and a hassle-free experience. Whether helping families declutter, supporting businesses with cleanouts, or managing large-scale projects, Junk.com makes it easy to declutter. With a focus on responsible disposal that includes donation and recycling, Junk.com ensures items are handled with care for both people and the planet. Learn more at www.Junk.com.

