JUNK.COM CLEARS UP THE CONFUSION THIS 'AMERICA RECYCLES DAY' WITH '10 MOST COMMON RECYCLING MYTHS'

National Junk Removal Leader Shares Surprising Facts About What Can — and Can’t — Be Recycled

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As communities across the country mark America Recycles Day on November 15, Junk.com is sharing the “10 Most Common Recycling Myths” most frequently encountered by its nationwide operations team. The list reflects recurring misconceptions that continue to cause contamination in local recycling streams, leading to higher processing costs and large volumes of recyclables being diverted to landfills.

“Recycling guidelines vary widely from place to place, and that inconsistency often creates confusion,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “Items that appear recyclable are often the ones that cause the most problems once they reach sorting facilities. Clear information helps households avoid unintentional mistakes that can compromise an entire load.”

The most common myths identified by Junk.com’s team include:

Myth: Mattresses can go out with curbside recycling.

Fact: Mattresses contain mixed materials and must go to specialized recycling facilities.

Myth: Phones, chargers, and small electronics are curbside-recyclable.

Fact: E-waste requires specialized processing to prevent environmental harm.

Myth: All glass can be recycled.

Fact: Tempered glass, mirrors, and some cookware melt at different temperatures and can damage equipment.

Myth: Greasy pizza boxes belong in paper recycling.

Fact: Only clean cardboard is accepted; oily sections contaminate the process.

Myth: Aerosol cans are always recyclable.

Fact: Only fully empty cans are allowed; those containing product are hazardous waste.

Myth: Clothing and textiles can be placed in curbside bins.

Fact: They must be donated or taken to textile-specific drop-off locations.

Myth: Batteries can be mixed with household recyclables.

Fact: Batteries pose a fire risk and must be handled at designated collection points.

Myth: Plastic bags can be placed in curbside bins.

Fact: They tangle sorting equipment and should be returned to retail drop-off locations.

Myth: Mixed-material household items are recyclable.

Fact: Items combining wood, fabric, metal, and plastics typically cannot be processed curbside.

Myth: The recycling symbol guarantees recyclability.

Fact: The number indicates plastic type, not whether local programs accept it.

To support education efforts around America Recycles Day, Junk.com has created a free printable “What Goes Where” guide that can be kept on a refrigerator, bulletin board, or in a household binder. The resource is available at:

https://www.junk.com/blog/most-common-recycling-myths.

“America Recycles Day is a reminder that recycling is only effective when done correctly,” Turturici added. “Accurate information is essential for reducing contamination and improving local recycling outcomes.”

