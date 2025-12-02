Lulu Earns 2025 B Corp Recertification, Strengthening Commitment to People, Planet, and Publishing

Recertification is both an honor and a responsibility. It challenges us to continuously improve how we operate, for our authors, our partners, our employees, and the communities we touch.” — Kathy Hensgen, CEO of Lulu

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lulu , the global self-publishing and print-on-demand platform, today announced its B Corp recertification in 2025, reaffirming a commitment it has maintained since first becoming a Certified B Corporation in 2016. As of this recertification cycle, Lulu’s B Impact Score stands at 86.5, exceeding the 80-point threshold required by B Lab, the nonprofit that oversees B Corp certification.Certified B Corporations are evaluated on their overall impact across governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. Lulu’s recertification reflects its ongoing efforts to align business performance with measurable positive impact, from how it supports employees to how it serves creators and reduces the environmental footprint of publishing.“Recertification is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Kathy Hensgen, CEO of Lulu. “It challenges us to continuously improve how we operate, for our authors, our partners, our employees, and the communities we touch. As a woman-led company headquartered in North Carolina with a team of around 125 people, we’re proud that our business growth is tied to clear standards for social and environmental performance.”Since 2002, Lulu’s global print network and ecommerce tools have empowered more than 2.6 million creators to publish and prosper with print-on-demand solutions that help reduce overproduction and waste in traditional publishing. Lulu’s mission is to make the world a better place, one book at a time, which guides its investment in sustainable practices, ethical operations, and accessible tools for creators worldwide.“Lulu has always valued being a B Corp, as it strengthens our people and culture,” said JoAnn Chamberlin, Senior Director of People & Culture at Lulu. “This commitment creates a shared sense of purpose and sets high standards for how employees are treated, developed, and engaged. Being a B Corp reinforces transparency, ethical leadership, and accountability, driving continuous improvement in our workplace policies, culture, and the overall employee experience. Lulu promotes inclusivity throughout recruiting, hiring, and onboarding, and extends this care through offering inclusive benefits, including competitive healthcare options for partners, spouses, and families, as well as unlimited paid time off.”Lulu’s environmental initiatives are anchored in its print-on-demand model, which helps prevent unnecessary overprinting and unsold inventory. The company emphasizes energy-efficient operations, recyclable and sustainably sourced materials, and socially conscious business practices. Additionally, over the last 15 years, Lulu has recycled approximately 95% of its solid waste.Lulu invests in community impact through partnerships with organizations such as NC B Corp Community, Triangle Business for Good, and Activate Good, as well as sponsorships and events that support local causes and provide space for community gatherings.Lulu’s 2025 recertification arrives as B Lab prepares to introduce updated standards in 2026, which will require companies to demonstrate ongoing progress against defined impact benchmarks. Lulu views these evolving standards as an opportunity to deepen its integration of purpose and performance across the business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.