Innovation Meets Opportunity: Lulu Partners with DropCap to Redefine Global Rights Licensing for Self-Published Authors

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lulu, the leading innovator in self-publishing and print-on-demand technology, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with DropCap, an internationally recognized literary agency and global rights marketplace specializing in foreign rights licensing for independent authors. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to empowering authors and publishers by opening doors to the international publishing market. Lulu authors can easily create listings in DropCap Marketplace, a best-in-class platform that streamlines and simplifies the process of licensing foreign rights to your book, and leverage DropCap’s extensive network of buyers."Lulu has always been at the forefront of empowering authors to publish and share their stories. Through our partnership with DropCap, we’re taking that mission further by simplifying the global expansion process for creators everywhere. This partnership underscores the belief that every story deserves a global audience," said Matt Briel, CMO at Lulu."Indie authors are publishing amazing books that are too often overlooked in the licensing world, simply due to lack of access to the decision-makers. By joining forces with Lulu, DropCap can now give an entirely new wave of independent creators the opportunity to make their stories universally accessible," said Lindsay Jones, CEO at DropCap.Founded in 2002, Lulu revolutionizes publishing with accessible self-publishing tools and innovative print-on-demand solutions. Empowering over 2.5 million authors worldwide, Lulu delivers high-quality books globally while supporting direct sales, sustainability, and growth.DropCap Marketplace is a modern rights licensing platform that helps authors connect with international publishers interested in licensing foreign rights. Authors can list their books to be discovered by over 2,700 vetted rights buyers and gain exposure through targeted outreach and book fair placements. Listings remain available for discovery year-round, so opportunities can emerge at any time. DropCap takes a tech-driven approach to help authors reach more readers worldwide through translation rights licensing.To learn more about how Lulu and DropCap are transforming the publishing space, visit Lulu's Partnership Page

